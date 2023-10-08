LIVE! Music: Amanda Rey, Vintage Pistol and James Voorhees drop new music; Shovels and Rope, Cradle of Fifth, Wilco and Wu Tang on the horizon

Local musicians are always releasing new music. It's so hard to keep up with it all, but here are a few things that we've heard about recently:

Longtime, bluesy goth songstress Amanda Rey borrowed a few members from the country band Ricochet (Bruce Bennett, Larry Hight and Lynn Beaver) and headed over to Crisp Studios in Fayetteville to record "I See Red" for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Rey, who is a survivor thanks to Peace At Home, dedicates the Robbie Neville song to all of those still living in fear and abuse. Hope and help are available at peaceathomeshelter.org or rainn.org.

Watch the video at youtu.be/GKc__jl1YmQ?si=GJ3yuxF0Lyx0F4jK and find out more about Northwest Arkansas Musician Connections at https://nwamusiciansconnection.org

Vintage Pistol

Vintage Pistol offers another "cosmic escape from another dimension while conveying a sensation of being comfortably safe at home." The Fayetteville-based group known for their fusion of rock, funk, soul, pop and improvisation, recently dropped a new single and have announced plans for a new album.

"Long Way Home" dropped on Sept. 29 with a live music video, all shot and edited on a single iPhone. Check it out at vintagepistol.com. The band is releasing a new album, "Modern Medicine," on Oct. 13. They have an album release show planned for Dec. 22 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

James Voorhees

James Voorhees released "Better Now (I Don't Believe in Ghosts)" last month on streaming services. He says his pop-punk anthem "tackles drug addiction and recovery through evocative symbolism and lyrical undertones of mindfulness," adding that the song "encapsulates the journey to overcoming ghosts of the past. This pop rock gem resonates with hope." Featuring dynamic vocals, occasional screams, and a soul-stirring guitar solo, it's a joyful ode to triumph.

"Better Now" was produced by Chris Hudgins and was recorded at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.

"I realize now that I am pure consciousness, the observer of the voice in my head that always told me to use drugs and alcohol. I do my best to look through mental and emotional patterns as I would a ghost or something imaginary," Voorhees adds. He's a regular at open mic night from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays at CBD American Shaman in Fayetteville and plans to release more music this month.

BENTONVILLE

Vadym Kholodenko performs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15; Joyce Yang performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way.

Dan Maguire performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Pedaler's Pub 410 S.W. A St.

Simply Seger performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge is Oct. 14 (obsnwa.clubexpress.com); René Vaca performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 15; Songwriters in the Round continues with Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale and Skye Pollard at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

Wilco performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and Wu-Tang Clan is comin' at ya at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and John Fullbright shares the stage with Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh and Kelly Willis Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

Dan Maguire plays from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Frisco Sporting Club, 75 Prospect Ave., and then 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs.

Magnolia Brown plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Mountain Alice performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Rebecca Jed plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

FAYETTEVILLE

Folk School of Fayetteville hosts a fundraiser launch "to put instruments in the hands of music makers" with a yard party and student showcase of live music with food and drinks from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the historic Walker Stone House at 207 W. Center St. near the Fayetteville Square. All donations collected during the event will quality for a matching grant program. Donations from $5 to $1000 will qualify for the match. Find out all about this event and other Fayetteville Folk School happenings at folkschooloffayetteville.org

The bi-monthly Ukulele Jam with the Sequoyah Ukulele Society has moved to to the first and third Sunday of the month on the first floor of Sequoyah Hall on the campus of Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 Skyline Drive. Doors on both sides of the building will be open beginning at 5 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Just attend when you can. For more information, contact Helen at SequoyahUkuleleSociety@gmail.com or search Sequoyah Ukulele Society on Facebook.

Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Rachel B Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; Michael Bewley performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 14; Jesse David plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14; Danielle Nicole Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Andy Woodhull performs comedy at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Joe Bonamassa performs at 8 p.m. Nov. 1; As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

Lee Haight and Larry Long of Soldier Songs & Voices NWA host a jam and gathering from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Folk School of Fayetteville. folkschooloffayetteville.org

Unrestricted w/BINEXUS, DJ N8TiV and Ashera Starlight happens from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St.

THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers, happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

Cradle of Filth and Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grip plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Big Gigantic plays at 7:30 p.m Oct. 19; Bryan Callen performs at 8 p.m Nov. 3; Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Bucket Brigade with Modeling, Chrono Wizard, Sad Palomino, Peach Blush and Second Life starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 8; Eric Johnson performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 10; Drayton Farley, Johnathan Peyton and Brody McKinney play at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12; The Hard Tops play at 6 p.m. then Langhorne Slim and John Craigie perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 14; Shovels and Rope perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 15; Jawny and Adan Diaz perform at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17; Newco with Truck Stop Poets happens Oct. 18 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium; Roving Gambler Band with opener Lily Anna Parry happens at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 on Cottage Circle at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

Smokepurrp, Peso Peso and FaseYoda perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Arkansas Event Center, 3570 MLK Blvd. in Fayetteville. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

A Giant Dog! plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

1Oz Jig plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 for Front Porch Sessions at the Co-Op, 380 N. College Ave.

HUNTSVILLE

Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1Oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison County Road 1305 in Huntsville. The weekend of music, activities and food is part of the nonprofit's annual fundraiser. Tickets and more information at nsc.us/events-1/2023-bear-hollow-hootenanny.

LOWELL

Patrick Garrity performs Oct. 13-14, Esther Ku Oct. 20-21, Nick Griffen Oct. 27-28, Geoffrey Asmus Nov. 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. See dates and ticket information at tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

With the blessing of the Riverfront Blues Society, The Struggle will be representing the River Valley area during the 2024 International Blues Challenge this January in Memphis. In the meantime, catch the band at the IBC Fundraiser at the Bakery District on Oct. 15; 906 Lounge on Nov. 10 and as a "Duo de Two-o" at Uptown Frills in Mountainburg on Nov. 18.

Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14; All of Her, Anything or Everything and 5 Body Blade perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Uncork'd in Fort Smith.

Trout Fishing in America perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner starring Genine Latrice Perez happens during The Maximum Quotient Track Club at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; Nightrain: The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Rhett Miller of the Old 97s performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a fundraiser for TJ's Guitar & Music Program benefiting The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club happens at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28 with The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis; Josh Ward and Braxton Keith perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. 479-551-2424

Rodney Carrington performs at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 27; Aaron Lewis performs at 8 p.m., Nov. 9; Flatland Cavalry plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Lee Brice performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Boyz II Men perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino, 1544 Oklahoma 9 in Norman, Okla. Tickets can be purchased online at Riverwind.com or on the day of the event (if available). Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (405) 322-6000.

Buddy Shute & Mark McGee perform from 8-10 a.m. and then Brick Fields performs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14 for Oktoberfest at Chaffee Crossing Farmers Market in Fort Smith.

ROGERS

The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Sting with Joe Sumner close out the season at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

SPRINGDALE

Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with BradChad Porter with Derek Smith on Oct. 12; Edward Bell with Austin Black Oct. 19; Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Little River Band performs their timeless hits at 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on U.S. 412 and Arkansas 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line.

WINSLOW

A square dance with caller Steve Green and a concert of traditional songs and ballads starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

Local singer Amanda Rey just released the urgent, bluesy "I See Red" for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Rey recorded the tune with help from members of country band Ricochet (Bruce Bennett, Larry Hight and Lynn Beaver) at Crisp Studios in Fayetteville last month. She hopes the song inspires those living in fear to seek help. (Courtesy Photo)



James Voorhees released "Better Now (I Dont Believe in Ghosts)" last month on streaming services. He says his pop-punk anthem "tackles drug addiction and recovery through evocative symbolism and lyrical undertones of mindfulness" adding that the song "encapsulates the journey to overcoming ghosts of the past. This pop rock gem resonates with hope." (Courtesy Photo)

