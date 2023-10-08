LIVE! Music: Tab Benoit brings the blues to TempleLive Fort Smith today

Tab Benoit will play the blues in Fort Smith today.

Twice named the "B.B. King Entertainer of the Year," Benoit is a blues icon. His performances have captivated audiences worldwide wth a career spanning decades. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the concert, and Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos kick off the music at 8 p.m. at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $25-$39 plus fees and taxes at fortsmith.templelive.com. Next up are Flatland Cavalry at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and Phillip Phillips Oct. 27.

ELSEWHERE

The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 and Sting performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Fort Smith Blues Jam is Oct. 15 and Fort Smith Jazz Jam is Oct. 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith.

Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Uncork'd in Fort Smith.

Buddy Shute & Mark McGee perform from 8 to 10 a.m. and then Brick Fields plays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 14 for Oktoberfest at Chaffee Crossing Farmers Market in Fort Smith.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner starring Genine Latrice Perez happens during The Maximum Quotient Track Club at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; Nightrain: The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Rhett Miller of the Old 97's performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. 479-551-2424

