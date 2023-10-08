Maladroit deer disqualified at Pasture Olympics

White-tailed deer are such lithe and graceful creatures, but they do have their maladroit moments.

Rusty Pruitt and I witnessed one such moment Wednesday in Pike County while we were driving to the Caddo River. Five does browsed in a field to our right as Pruitt's pickup approached. This spooked one deer. As anyone who has had a roadside encounter with deer knows, when one deer spooks, they all spook.

They could have run in any direction and been safer. A 180-degree pivot to the right would have taken them across a ravine and up an opposite hill to the woods in a few unimpeded bounds. A 90-degree pivot to their left would have taken them behind us, which was probably the safest escape.

Instead, they did what deer always do. They ran toward the road in a path that took them directly in front of Pruitt's truck. They were at full throttle at the first bound, their front legs stretched well past their snouts and their back legs extended parallel to their rumps. The first two deer sailed over the barbed wire fence with grace of former Arkansas Razorbacks track and field star and Olympic medalist Mike Conley executing a perfect triple jump.

At the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, my sister Karol McNutt and I led a Hog Call at Turner Field as Conley prepared for a triple jump. He looked astonished as he gazed into the stands, and then gave us a big smile before executing his performance. A group of Swedes sitting around us were befuddled.

The third deer was disqualified from the Pasture Olympics. It jumped way too soon and slammed square into the fence. The recoil hurled the deer 8-10 feet backward. It landed on its back, legs flailing, in front of the last two deer that had to take emergency evasive action to avoid being upended.

Pruitt stopped his truck as those deer cleared the fence with a lot less aplomb than the first two. The disqualified deer regained its feet and, panicked, cleared the fence with a second attempt.

In his book "From Ridgetops to River Bottoms," Sam Venable, the former Outdoors columnist for the Knoxville (Tenn.) News-Sentinel, wrote of ungraceful moments in nature that he had witnessed. One was a wood duck that launched from the water in front of his boat. As it rapidly gained altitude, it banked sharply toward the shore and slammed headfirst into a tree.

Two years ago, while leaving Old Belfast Hunting Club, I passed a graceful home with a large, well-manicured lawn. Like the Pike County does, a spike buck browsing on the lawn panicked as I approached.

Again, it would have been safer running any other direction, but like the Pike County deer, it chose a very long, flat-angled route toward the road that led directly to my truck. I watched it unfold in slow motion. This was a kamikaze deer with intent on colliding with my truck.

I slowed to about 5 miles per hour as the deer closed the distance. Through my open window, I bellowed every epithet of Germanic origin in my vocabulary. Sure enough, the buck crashed into the left fender, pushing a thin and thankfully flexible bit of sheet metal beneath the headlight assembly. It was easy to restore to a visually undamaged condition, but it was done, and I do hold a grudge whose toll I exact several times each fall. That little buck is now mature, and I hope our paths cross again at a time that is advantageous to me, or at least advantageous to an Old Belfast Hunting Club member.

I swear, somebody would make millions by creating a camouflage pattern that looks like a late-model automobile. Brand loyalty would rule. You got your GMC camo, your Ford camo, your Lexus camo. Deer will run straight to it. You'll have to shoot them in self-defense.

