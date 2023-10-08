Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriage licenses were recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Yeni Roeli Zapet-Reyes, 36, and Yuneti Enedina Perez-Morales, 40, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 3.

Terrell Antione Seets, 33, and Britney Danyell Johnson, 33, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 6.

Kenneth Edward Gatewood Jr., 25, and Christina Nicole Jeffries, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 5.

Joseph Martez Tripp Sr., 45, and Lakeisha Rogers-Melvin, 43, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 5.

Terry F. Wynne, 73, and Judy Wills Rudd, 61, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 6.

Mason D. Towers, 27, and Michaela Grace Anderson, 28, both of White Hall, recorded Oct. 2.

Ryan Murray Long, 22, and Jacie Holland Martin, 21, both of Rison, recorded Oct. 4.

Divorces

The divorce list wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office.