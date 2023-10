FAQ

Murder & Mayhem

WHAT -- An annual event since 2017, Murder & Mayhem is a haunted hayride and progressive dinner, including stops at the historic Bonneville House and the Fort Smith Museum of History, wrapped up with ghost stories and s'mores at the Clayton House. Hosted by the Fort Smith Heritage Foundation. Dinner will be catered by Taliano's.

WHEN -- 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 19 or 26

WHERE -- Begins at the Bonneville House

COST -- $125

INFO -- eventbrite.com