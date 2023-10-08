Drake announced Friday that he's taking a hiatus from making new music to focus on health issues with his stomach that have been dogging him "for years." The "God's Plan" performer appeared Friday on his Sirius XM Sound 42 show "Table for One" and said he "probably won't make music for a little bit," according to recordings of the live radio segment shared on social media. "I need to focus on my health, first and foremost -- and I'll talk about that soon enough," Drake said. "I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach ... So, I'mma' lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don't even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer." Drake has postponed the remaining five shows on his It's All a Blur tour -- including stops in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville, Tenn., and Columbus, Ohio, according to online ticket listings and the rapper's website. It was not immediately clear whether the concert postponements were connected to his health issues.

Bryan Fuller, a producer and writer behind shows such as "Hannibal" and "American Gods," has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing and assaulting a colleague while working as a director on last year's docuseries "Queer for Fear." Sam Wineman, a producer on the series, sued Fuller in Los Angeles Superior Court last week for sexual harassment, retaliation, emotional distress and other alleged workplace violations between 2020-22. Wineman is also seeking damages from AMC Networks, Shudder, Steakhaus Productions and other potentially liable parties, claiming they ignored his concerns and enabled Fuller's behavior. Wineman alleges that Fuller sexually assaulted him "several times." Fuller's attorney, Bryan Freedman, denied the lawsuit's claims in a statement to Deadline and said Wineman would soon be sued for defamation. "Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar," he said. Wineman's attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. An AMC spokesperson said on Friday that the company was still reviewing the complaint and didn't have an immediate comment. And WME, the agency that represents Fuller, declined to comment.