Neal Shusterman among headliners at Fayetteville Library’s True Lit fest

"We have so much local talent lined up," says Willow Fitzgibbon, director of library services at the Fayetteville Public Library, about the True...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
5x5
Neal Shusterman among headliners at Fayetteville Library’s True Lit festby Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 4:00 a.m.
“I like to read books that are passionately recommended to me,” says author Neal Shusterman. “Theres something special about reading a book that someone else loves. It often means that the book has had a profound impact on them, and I want to discover what it is about that particular book that resonated so deeply.” (Courtesy Photo/FPL)
Print Headline: Five Minutes, Five Questions Neal Shusterman
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT