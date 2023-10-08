OXFORD, Miss. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks managed to slow Ole Miss' offensive mojo and give themselves a chance to win Saturday night.

But the University of Arkansas could not generate any kind of running game and the No. 16 Rebels woke up late to rally from a fourth quarter deficit and pull out a 27-20 win before a crowd of 65,748, the eighth-largest in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium history.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) have lost four consecutive games for the first time since falling to Florida, LSU, Missouri and Alabama to end the 2020 season.

The Hogs and Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) have traded home wins each of the past five seasons, since Ole Miss posted a 37-33 win in Little Rock in 2018.

Ole Miss could not attain the same level of offensive flow as it did with 706 yards in a 55-49 upset over LSU last week but still managed to win ugly.

"Not pretty but we won the game on defense," Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said on the SEC Network broadcast. "This is the SEC, so being 5-1 headed into a bye, it's pretty good."

Arkansas managed a season-low 36 rushing yards on 29 carries, which included 5 sacks of KJ Jefferson for 33 lost yards.

"We've got to find a way to run the football," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Until we do that, we're putting way too much pressure on our quarterback, our offensive line to protect during those times, and our wideouts to get open."

Ole Miss outgained the Razorbacks 349-288 in total offense after the teams combined for 1,206 yards in the Hogs' 42-27 win last season.

"That group in there wants to win as bad as anybody in the state, as bad as we do and as bad as anybody does," said Pittman, who is now 2-2 against Ole Miss and Kiffin. "I think you could see it by the effort. I just told them we're not playing smart. Even with the woes that we're having running the football and protecting it, we had a chance to win the game if we play smart."

Arkansas fell to 5-12 in games decided by seven points or less under Pittman, with just one win -- over Kansas in last season's Liberty Bowl in triple overtime-- in the past seven such games.

Trailing 17-7 at halftime, Arkansas scored the first 13 points of the second half on a pair of Cam Little field goals -- a career-best 56 yarder and a 26-yarder -- and KJ Jefferson's 17-yard touchdown pass to Ty Washington. The second scoring connection of the game for Jefferson and Washington gave the Razorbacks a 20-17 lead with 13:11 left in the game.

Ulysses Bentley ran for a 7-yard go-ahead touchdown with 7:49 remaining to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive and give the Rebels a 24-20 lead. Caden Davis added a 22-yard field goal with 2:43 left to set the final score.

The Razorbacks' last possession ended when safety John Saunders broke in front of Isaac TeSlaa on a pass over the middle to intercept Jefferson with less than two minutes remaining.

"I've got to take better care of the ball," said Jefferson, who has been sacked 20 times in the past four games.

Unlike the huge shootouts between these SEC West rivals the past two years, the Hogs and Rebels engaged in a defensive slugfest.

Jefferson, playing in front of a large group of friends and family from his nearby hometown of Sardis, Miss., had a productive game but nothing near his 411-yard, six-touchdown explosion in a 52-51 shootout loss here two years ago.

Jefferson completed 25 of 39 passes for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns Saturday, but he was also picked off twice, one setting up a 3-yard touchdown drive for the Rebels that reversed the momentum in the first half.

The Rebels had a pair of 200-yard rushers and Arkansas' Raheim Sanders ran for a career-best 232 yards in last year's wild game, but nobody came close to those numbers Saturday.

Sanders was held to 15 yards, while Bentley ran for 94 yards and a score, and Judkins had 65 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels.

Arkansas seized the early momentum by holding the Rebels on a three and out on the first series, then putting together a bizarre 15-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:08.

That kind of ball control played into the Hogs' game plan to keep the high-octane Ole Miss offense off the field.

The Razorbacks overcame four lost-yardage plays and a penalty on their opening sequence, but Ole Miss helped out with a pass interference call against Deantre Prince.

Tyrone Broden caught a 7-yard slant from Jefferson to convert a third-down play. Jefferson was sacked for a 12-yard loss, but he came back with a 16-yard completion to Andrew Armstrong.

Facing fourth and 4 from the Ole Miss 39, Jefferson hit Washington, the star of the drive, for a 9-yard completion. After a penalty and a 5-yard loss, Jefferson escaped pressure and connected with Washington for 34 yards to the Ole Miss 6.

On third and goal, the Razorbacks ran play action and Washington slipped out the left side and snagged Jefferson's pass for a 3-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Arkansas lead.

The Hogs appeared to force a three and out on the ensuing series, but Hudson Clark was flagged for defensive holding. Ole Miss quickly took advantage with a couple of chunk plays on Jaxson Dart's 17-yard run and his 26-yard pass to Tre Harris.

However, the Razorbacks held inside their 10 and Davis came on for a 27-yard field goal.

Jefferson was throwing for Jaedon Wilson over the middle three plays later, but he did not account for linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk, who picked him off at the 31 and ran it back 28 yards before Jefferson tackled him at the 3.

Arkansas made stops on three runs up the middle to force a fourth and goal from the 1. Judkins took a snap in Wildcat formation and ran through a hole on the left side for a touchdown.

The Rebels went 0 for 6 on third-down conversions in the opening half and finished 4 of 14 in that department.

The Rebels took advantage of starting at the 50 late in the half. Dayton Wade had a 17-yard catch and run, then Bentley broke tackles up the middle for gains of 11 and 16 yards. Wade took a short pass just in front of Dart around left end for a 6-yard touchdown.

A substitution infraction on an Ole Miss punt cost the Razorbacks a chance at a two-minute drive and gave that opportunity to the Rebels. Dart drove his team to the Arkansas 31, but Davis' 49-yard field-goal try went wide left to end the half.