NFL Capsules

Jaguars vs. Bills

8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Bills by 5 1/2

SERIES Tied 9-9; Jaguars beat Bills 9-6 on Nov. 7, 2021

LAST WEEK Jaguars beat Falcons 23-7 in London; Bills beat Dolphins 48-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BILLS (RK)

(19) 100.0RUSH138.0 (8)

(11) 229.3PASS253.0 (7)

(15) 329.3YARDS391.0 (6)

(20) 20.0POINTS34.8 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BILLS (RK)

(T8) 94.8RUSH118.5 (20)

(22) 238.3PASS169.5 (4)

(17) 333.0YARDS288.0 (6)

(12) 20.5POINTS13.8 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH This is a "home" game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Buffalo, which is 0-1 all-time in England after losing to the Jaguars in 2015. ... The Jaguars are the first team to play consecutive games outside of the United States following a 23-7 win over Atlanta at London's Wembley Stadium last week.

Saints at Patriots

Noon (CBS)

LINE Patriots by 1

SERIES Patriots lead 10-5; Saints won at Patriots 28-13 on Sept. 26, 2021

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Buccaneers 26-9; Patriots lost at Cowboys 38-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(25) 87.5RUSH93.5 (24)

(21) 197.8PASS226.8 (T12)

(23) 285.3YARDS320.3 (17)

(T25) 15.5POINTS13.8 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(11) 103.3RUSH101.0 (10)

(12) 201.0PASS196.0 (10)

(11) 304.3YARDS297.0 (10)

(9) 19.0POINTS24.3 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots Coach Bill Belichick (299) will try again to join Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318) as the only NFL coaches with 300 regular-season wins. Belichick is 5-2 against the Saints. ... Former Arkansas State University kicker Blake Grupe has made 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and has scored 32 of the Saints' 62 total points this season.

Giants at Dolphins

Noon (Fox)

LINE Dolphins by 12 1/2

SERIES Giants lead 7-3; Dolphins beat Giants 20-9 on Dec. 5, 2021

LAST WEEK Giants lost to Seahawks 24-3; Dolphins lost at Bills 48-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(23) 94.0RUSH176.8 (1)

(30) 158.0PASS334.3 (1)

(31) 252.0YARDS511.0 (1)

(32) 11.5POINTS37.5 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(25) 133.8RUSH123.5 (22)

(15) 207.8PASS251.0 (25)

(19) 341.5YARDS374.5 (T26)

(30) 30.5POINTS29.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins RB De'Von Achane has had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, becoming the first Miami back since Kenyan Drake in 2017 to achieve the feat. Achane's 309 yards rushing are the fifth-most in the NFL entering Week 5. ... Miami hasn't started a season 4-1 since 2003.

Ravens at Steelers

Noon

LINE Ravens by 4 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 33-25; Steelers won at Ravens 16-13 on Jan. 1

LAST WEEK Ravens won at Browns 28-3; Steelers lost at Texans 30-6

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(4) 151.3RUSH78.8 (29)

(26) 183.8PASS184.3 (25)

(13) 335.0YARDS263.0 (29)

(12) 24.8POINTS15.5 (T25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(7) 92.5RUSH148.5 (29)

(3) 168.3PASS254.5 (26)

(3) 260.8YARDS403.0 (30)

(T3) 14.5POINTS25.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens (3-1) can take control of the AFC North with a victory in Pittsburgh. ... Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson is 2-3 against the Steelers and has yet to score a rushing touchdown against them. ... Pittsburgh is 11-2 under Coach Mike Tomlin following losses of at least 20 points.

Panthers at Lions

Noon

LINE Lions by 9 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 8-3; Panthers beat Lions 37-23 on Dec. 24

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Vikings 21-13; Lions won at Packers 34-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.LIONS (RK)

(22) 95.3RUSH136.5 (10)

(23) 187.3PASS249.8 (8)

(25) 282.5YARDS(8) 386.3

(24) 16.8POINTS26.5 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.LIONS (RK)

(27) 136.3RUSH60.8 (1)

(6) 176.8PASS219.8 (18)

(14) 313.0YARDS280.5 (4)

(T25) 25.5POINTS20.8 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions RB David Montgomery has 5 rushing TD, tied with Billy Sims (1980) for the most in a player's first 3 games with the franchise. After missing one game with a thigh bruise, the former Bears standout returned and had 141 yards of offense and 3 TD in Detroit's win at Green Bay.

Texans at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 1 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 3-2; Texans beat Falcons 53-32 on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Texans beat Steelers 30-6; Falcons lost to Jaguars 23-7 in London

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(26) 87.3RUSH128.0 (11)

(4) 281.3PASS156.3 (32)

(10) 368.5YARDS284.3 (24)

(15) 24.0POINTS15.5 (T25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(19) 116.5RUSH114.5 (17)

(9) 195.3PASS176.3 (5)

(13) 311.8YARDS290.8 (7)

(11) 19.8POINTS19.3 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Texans QB C.J. Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,212 yards passing entering Week 5. That's the second most by a player in his first four games, trailing only Cam Newton, who had 1,386 in 2011. Stroud, the second overall pick, has thrown 6 TD passes and has set a rookie NFL record by making 151 pass attempts without an interception.

Titans at Colts

Noon

LINE Titans by 2 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 35-22; Titans beat Colts 19-10 on Oct. 23, 2022

LAST WEEK Titans beat Bengals 27-3; Colts lost to Rams 29-23 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.COLTS (RK)

(15) 111.0RUSH115.8 (14)

(28) 169.0PASS206.5 (18)

(28) 280.0YARDS322.3 (16)

(23) 18.0POINTS24.3 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.COLTS (RK)

(4) 70.0RUSH126.8 (23)

(23) 241.3PASS263.8 (28)

(12) 311.3YARDS390.5 (29)

(8) 17.5POINTS24.8 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champion, has dominated this series. Henry has 7 100-yard games in 14 meetings with the Colts. He's rushed for 1,287 yards and 7 TD on 253 carries all-time vs. Indianapolis. ... Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who has not played in a game since Dec. 26, is expected to play today.

Bengals at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE Bengals by 3

SERIES Tied 6-6; Cardinals won at Bengals 26-23 on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Bengals lost at Titans 27-3; Cardinals lost at 49ers 35-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.CARDS (RK)

(31) 70.0RUSH143.5 (6)

(29) 166.0PASS194.3 (22)

(32) 236.0YARDS337.8 (12)

(31) 12.3POINTS22.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.CARDS (RK)

(31) 157.0RUSH132.0 (24)

(14) 207.3PASS242.5 (24)

(24) 364.3YARDS374.5 (T26)

(18) 23.5POINTS25.5 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Joe Burrow has struggled so far this season with a calf injury. He's completing just 58% of his passes and has thrown 2 TD and 2 interceptions. ... Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs has passed for 682 yards, 4 TD and zero interceptions in his past 3 games. He's also added 144 yards rushing and a TD.

Eagles at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Eagles by 4 1/2

SERIES Eagles lead 22-20-1; Rams won at Eagles 37-19 on Sept. 20, 2020

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Commanders 34-31 in OT; Rams won at Colts 29-23 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.RAMS (RK)

(2) 165.3RUSH104.0 (18)

(T12) 226.8PASS288.8 (2)

(5) 392.0YARDS392.8 (4)

(5) 29.5POINTS24.5 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.RAMS (RK)

(2) 63.0RUSH111.0 (14)

(27) 260.8PASS184.8 (7)

(16) 323.8YARDS295.8 (9)

(16) 22.5POINTS21.3 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH This will be Philadelphia's third game in Los Angeles since the Rams moved back in 2016. The Eagles put together one-score wins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2017 and 2018. The Rams' previous win over the Eagles in Los Angeles was a 20-0 shutout on Sept. 25, 1977. Joe Namath threw 2 TD passes and Rafael Septien kicked two field goals.

Chiefs at Vikings

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 3 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 8-5; Chiefs beat Vikings 26-23 on Nov. 3, 2019

LAST WEEK Chiefs won at Jets 23-20; Vikings won at Panthers 21-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(9) 137.0RUSH83.5 (28)

(6) 256.0PASS287.3 (3)

(3) 393.0YARDS370.8 (9)

(9) 25.3POINTS22.5 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(12) 104.0RUSH111.3 (15)

(8) 190.5PASS233.5 (21)

(8) 294.5YARDS344.8 (20)

(T5) 15.0POINTS23.8 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Vikings are the only team Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has never played nor beaten. Mahomes was injured when the teams met in 2019. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson had their 27th career touchdown connection last week. That passed Warren Moon and Cris Carter for third-most in team history.

Jets at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 2 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 21-17-1; Jets beat Broncos 16-9 on Oct. 23, 2022

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Chiefs 23-20; Broncos won at Bears 31-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(T20) 95.5RUSH95.5 (T20)

(31) 157.3PASS237.8 (10)

(30) 252.8YARDS333.3 (14)

(T25) 15.5POINTS25.0 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.BRONCOS (RK)

(28) 148.0RUSH176.0 (32)

(16) 215.8PASS285.5 (31)

(23) 363.8YARDS461.5 (32)

(14) 21.0POINTS37.5 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett faces the Broncos, whom he led to a 4-11 record before being fired with two weeks left in the 2022 season. ... The Broncos are coming off a 21-point second-half comeback win at Chicago last week. It was tied for the biggest comeback this season (New York Giants at Arizona in Week 2).

Cowboys at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE 49ers by 3 1/2

SERIES Tied 19-19-1; 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 on Jan. 22 in NFC divisional playoffs

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat Patriots 38-3; 49ers beat Cardinals 35-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.49ERS (RK)

(7) 141.3RUSH153.0 (3)

(14) 218.8PASS245.0 (9)

(11) 360.0YARDS398.0 (2)

(4) 31.0POINTS31.3 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYSVS.49ERS (RK)

(16) 111.8RUSH66.0 (3)

(2) 148.0PASS218.3 (17)

(2) 259.8YARDS284.3 (5)

(1) 10.3POINTS14.5 (T3)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers have won 10 straight home games in the regular season or playoffs, one shy of the franchise record. ... San Francisco has eliminated Dallas from the playoffs the past two seasons, winning a wild-card game on the road in the 2021 season and a divisional-round game last season.

Packers at Raiders

7:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

LINE Raiders by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 8-5; Packers beat Raiders 42-24 on Oct. 20, 2019

LAST WEEK Packers lost to Lions 34-20; Raiders lost at Chargers 24-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 74.5RUSH65.3 (32)

(19) 206.3PASS216.5 (15)

(27) 280.8YARDS281.8 (26)

(T10) 25.0POINTS15.5 (T25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 155.3RUSH134.3 (26)

(11) 197.3PASS202.8 (13)

(T21) 352.5YARDS337.0 (18)

(20) 24.0POINTS35.3 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams have struggled to run the ball. The Packers are 30th with 74.5 yards rushing per game and the Raiders are last with a 65.3 average. Green Bay's Aaron Jones was held to 18 yards on 5 carries in a loss to Detroit on Sept. 28. Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs has just 166 yards on the ground with a 2.7 average.