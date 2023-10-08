NLR man arrested after home dispute

A North Little Rock man faces felony assault charges after police used less-lethal ammunition Friday night to force him to drop a knife he armed himself with during a domestic dispute, according to an arrest report.

Officers around 11:03 p.m. responded to a report of a disturbance at the Icon Lakewood apartments at 2400 McCain Blvd. Dispatchers heard a male yelling at the female caller to put the phone down, and then the line was disconnected.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, Jaylin Lee, 25, was somewhere in her apartment with a knife. Lee had hit and choked her and taken her phone when she called 911.

Police found Lee in the parking lot, and when they ordered him to show his hands they saw he had a large knife. He disobeyed officers' orders to drop the knife and ran away, climbing onto the roof of a car, where officers shot him with a 40mm less-lethal projectile and arrested him.

Lee faces felony charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer as well as misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic battery, fleeing and interfering with emergency communications. He was held in the Pulaski County jail with no bail listed Saturday night, an online inmate roster showed.