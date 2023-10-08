Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock dedicates memorial to Black man lynched in 1906

Homer G. Blackwell was killed at an intersection in 1906 by My Ly | Today at 4:00 a.m.
A historical marker honoring Homer G. Blackwell is unveiled near 6th St. and Main St. in North Little Rock on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Blackwell, a successful black business owner and entrepreneur, was lynched near the site of the ceremony on Oct. 7, 1906. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- On the 117th anniversary of the lynching of Homer G.

Print Headline: North Little Rock marker honors lynched man

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT