Northwest Arkansas/River Valley football roundup

Booneville 42, Greenland 14

Dax Goff ran for four touchdowns and became the latest Booneville player to surpass the 4,000-yard career rushing mark as the Bearcats claimed a 3A-1 Conference win at home over Greenland.

Goff moved past the 4,000-yard mark on his first touchdown, a 13-yarder with 8:55 left in the first quarter. He added touchdown runs of 36, 13 and 10 runs -- all in the first half -- to help Booneville (4-2, 3-0) take a 35-0 halftime cushion.

Rylen Ray added a 9-yard touchdown run, while Garrick Barr's 1-yard touchdown run closed out the Bearcats' scoring. Brandon Vaughn had both touchdowns for Greenland (1-5, 0-3) as he returned a fumble 65 yards for a score and added a 13-yard touchdown run on the game's final play.

ELKINS 62, BERRYVILLE 7

Dizzy Dean threw five touchdown passes and Jaquae Walden rushed for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns on 6carries to lead Elkins past Berryville.

Dean completed 15 of 17 while throwing three touchdowns to John Townsend and one each to Landon Martin and Stone Dean. Connor Hamm had a fumble recovery for a touchdown while SR Williams contributed an interception and a sack for the Elks (6-0, 3-0) on defense.

Farmington 56, Dardanelle 21

Farmington's halftime tweaks empowered the Cardinals to break away from a 28-21 halftime lead, doubling their offensive output while holding Dardanelle scoreless in the second half on the way to a 56-21 win Friday.

Farmington got a crucial stop after tying the game at 21-21 on Russell Hodge's second rushing touchdown of the game late in the first half. Farmington's Jacob Johnson recovered a fumble, setting up a short field with the ball on Dardanelle's 27. Dardanelle would not score again as Farmington reeled off 42 unanswered points after facing a 21-14 deficit midway through the second quarter when Creed Vega broke a long touchdown run for Dardanelle.

Sophomore quarterback Ayden Lester scored on a 38-yard scramble when he was chased out of the pocket on the first Cardinal drive of the third quarter and the second half rout was on. Hodge added one more score on a 5-yard carry in the third and Luke Elsik contributed two fourth quarter touchdown runs for Farmington.

Gentry 48, Green Forest 28

Cayden Koons rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns as Pioneers picked up a 4A-1 win at Green Forest.

Addi Taylor rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, while Bennett Roberts and Houston Nance also rushed for scores. Dillon Owens caught 3 passes for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns. Talan Williams completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards and 2 TDs.

The Pioneers (5-1, 3-0) finished with 300 yards rushing and 409 yards of offense.

Ridge Gordon-Swofford had 26 carries for 150 yards and 1 touchdown and a 2-point conversion for Green Forest (2-4, 0-3). He also had a strip sack on defense.

Bennett Roberts led Gentry defensively with 11 tackles and 10 assisted tackles. Briar Mayberry had 8 tackles, 10 assisted tackles and 3 tackles for loss. Jared James had 9 tackles and 9 assisted tackles.

Gravette 55, Huntsville 14

Offensive lineman Kais Patton capped Gravette's 28-point first quarter by scoring on a hook-and-lateral play as the Lions rolled past Huntsville in 4A-1 Conference play.

Connor Acosta took the pass from Gabe Holmes and flipped the ball to Patton, who raced down the sideline to complete the 50-yard play. Holmes hit Joseph Beem with a 70-yard pass for Gravette's first score, then Kyler Austin added touchdown runs of 1 and 32 yards later in the first quarter.

The Lions (3-3, 2-1) added touchdown runs of 7 yards by Ashton Spears and 69 yards by Jacob Gaylord, while Holmes' 42-yard touchdown pass to Acosta gave Gravette a 49-8 halftime lead and forced the running clock into play. Isaiah Hale had Huntsville's first-half score with a 7-yard run, while Dax Wiggins added the 2-point conversion.

Hackett 41, Cedarville 7

Matthew Garner returned an interception 40 yards for Hackett's first score, then quarterback Cole Ketchum took over as the Hornets rolled to a 3A-1 Conference road win over Cedarville.

Ketchum threw five touchdown passes in the first half as Hackett (4-2, 2-1) took a 41-0 halftime lead and evoked the sportsmanship rule. The Hornets led 28-0 after one quarter as Ketchum hit Landen Slavens with a 24-yard touchdown passes, then added touchdown passes of 5 yards to Eli Slavens and 51 yards to Wyatt Hester.

Eli Slavens scored his second touchdown with a 20-yard reception, then Ketchum threw to Hester with another 20-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Cedarville (0-6, 0-3) avoided a shutout when Chasyn Oden threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Reed Payton with 21.3 seconds left.

Mayflower 20, Lamar 13

Mayflower recovered a Lamar fumble near midfield with 2:54 left and held on for the win on Friday night.

Mayflower (4-2) took a 14-13 lead with 10:38 left in the fourth quarter and added another score with 3:59 left. But Lamar blocked the PAT. However, the Warriors lost a fumble and Mayflower ran out the clock.

Caiden Woods rushed for 74 yards on 10 carries to lead Lamar (4-2). Zaedyn Rodgers ran for 57 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Lane Miller caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Green and finished with seven tackles on defense.

Will Sanders led Lamar with 11 tackles, while Gavyn Edwards added two tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

Jonesboro 55, Fort Smith Northside 41

Markevious Pickett ran for four touchdowns and Asa Myers threw three touchdown passes to Chris Stacy as Jonesboro outlasted Fort Smith Northside 55-41 in 7A-Central conference football Friday night.

Pickett scored three of his four touchdowns in the second half as the Hurricane (2-4, 1-2 7A-Central) pulled away from a 27-27 halftime tie. He reached the end zone twice in the third quarter and barreled into the end zone on a 6-yard run with 4:20 remaining in the game, giving Jonesboro a 55-34 lead.

Northside (1-5, 1-2 conference) cut its deficit to 14 points on McLane Moody's fourth touchdown pass, a 2-yarder to Ezra Phillips with 2:40 to play. The Grizzlies recovered an onside kick, but Moody's pass into the end zone was intercepted by Monterius Phillips with 1:26 remaining.

Ezra Phillips caught three touchdown passes and Camron Massey one for Northside. Jaylen Chavez returned an interception 40 yards for another touchdown for the Grizzlies.

Moody was intercepted by Jonesboro's Markeice Stafford on the second play from scrimmage, putting the Hurricane on the Grizzlies' 11. Myers, a sophomore making his first start at quarterback, threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Stacy on third down.

Northside led 7-6 in the first quarter after Moody's 37-yard touchdown pass to Phillips and the first of Max Chavez's five extra points. The Grizzlies were unable to reach the end zone on their next two scoring opportunities, but Chavez made field goal attempts of 23 and 34 yards to give Northside a 13-6 lead early in the second quarter.

Pickett rushed for 77 yards in an 86-yard drive, scoring on a 48-yard run as Jonesboro tied the game at 13-13 with 9:07 remaining in the second quarter. The Hurricane took a 20-13 lead when Stacy took a short pass 29 yards to the end zone.

Northside tied the game at 20-20 on Moody's 29-yard touchdown pass to Massey with 5:52 remaining in the first half. Jaylen Chavez's interception return less than a minute later put the Grizzlies on top 27-20.

The Grizzlies gave up a special teams touchdown when a snap sailed over the punter and was knocked into the end zone with Stafford recovering as the Hurricane tied the game at 27-27 with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Stacy took a short pass 44 yards to the Northside 16 to set up Pickett's 4-yard touchdown run for a 34-27 Jonesboro lead early in the third quarter. After stuffing the Grizzlies on a fake punt later in the quarter, the Hurricane drove 54 yards to take a 14-point lead on Pickett's 4-yard run with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

Moody's 16-yard touchdown pass to Phillips pulled Northside back within 41-34 with 10:23 left in the game, but Stacy took another short, quick pass 66 yards to the end zone on the next play from scrimmage. Pickett's 6-yard touchdown run closed Jonesboro's scoring.

Lavaca 49, West Fork 12

Rey Lazano accounted for three touchdowns as Lavaca claimed a 3A-1 Conference win at home over West Fork.

Lazano hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cutler Winters for the Golden Arrows' first touchdown, then he added a 78-yard kickoff return in the second quarter before he caught a 39-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Bryson Wibbing added two scores for Lavaca (5-1, 2-1) as he returned a fumble 35 yards for a touchdown to end the first half and added a 1-yard touchdown run for the Golden Arrows' final score.

Winters added a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Barron, and Michael Barwick had a 12-yard touchdown run for Lavaca. Cooper Ridenoure had two touchdowns for West Fork (1-5, 0-3), with both of them coming on 1-yard quarterback keepers.

Mountainburg 35, Magazine 13

Ryan Allen rushed for 266 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Dragons beat Magazine. Allen also had a touchdown pass.

Levi Pense added 13 carries for 98 yards and a score for Mountainburg (3-2, 1-1), while he also had nine tackles and one tackle for loss.

Bryson Quinalty caught a touchdown pass and had five tackles and a blocked kick on defense. Kessler Olson had nine tackles and a tackle for loss, while Garrett Jones had eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

Ethan Vasquez surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark and scored a touchdown while Kolton McCubbin had a 100-yard rushing game for Magazine, which dropped to 1-5, 0-2.

OZARK 44, LINCOLN 7

Quarterback Kolby Wilbanks ran for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries to lead Ozark past Lincoln in 4A-1 Conference action. Wilbanks also completed 4 of 8 passes for 42 yards.

Brayden Miner also ran for a touchdown for the Hillbillies (5-1, 3-0). Ozark turned in a strong defensive performance by contributing points while holding Lincoln (4-2, 1-2) to a lone touchdown. Eli Gilstrap scooped up a loose football and scored after Blaine Childers blocked a punt. Drake Haddick added a sack that resulted in a safety for the Hillbillies.

Prairie Grove 36, Clarksville 14

Clarksville appeared postured to take the lead when Asher Linn intercepted an errant Panther pass, returning it 42 yards as a key swing in Prairie Grove's win Friday.

At the other end of the field, Conner Hubbs' 6-yard touchdown run capped a 9-play, 54-yard drive that consumed 3:25, almost as much time of possession as Prairie Grove accumulated in the entire first half. Jace Edwards ran in a 2-point conversion and Prairie Grove achieved a 14-point swing.

Instead of falling behind, the Tigers doubled their lead to 28-14, adding another touchdown in the fourth quarter with Hubbs on the receiving end of a Alex Abshier's 8-yard touchdown toss. The clinching score culminated a 97-yard drive after Prairie Grove forced a turnover on downs with Cale Bray hitting a Clarksville runner in the backfield.

The win halted a three-game losing streak for the Tigers. Prairie Grove visits Dardanelle this week.

Pulaski Academy 60, Siloam Springs 13

Brandon Cobb threw for 376 yards and five touchdowns as Pulaski Academy defeated Siloam Springs in 6A-West play at Panther Stadium on Friday.

Cobb threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter as the Bruins (5-1, 3-1) led 19-0. He tossed two more scores in the second quarter and Pulaski Academy took a 39-13 lead at halftime.

Dane Marlatt had an 11-yard touchdown run and Nohe Hernandez returned an interception for a touchdown for Siloam Springs (0-7, 0-5).

The Bruins added a touchdown in the third quarter and two more in the fourth.

Andrew Fiser caught 11 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while Alex Ezeldin had two touchdown receptions. William Svoboda had four catches for 59 yards, including a touchdown.

The Bruins also rushed for four touchdowns with Charlie Cotros, Chance McKindra, Nate Thomas and Mason Greathouse each running for one score.

Shiloh Christian 55, Harrison 25

Evan Baker ran for one touchdown and threw for three more to lead Shiloh Christian to a victory over Harrison and extended the Saints' conference win streak to 39 straight games.

Shiloh (5-1, 3-0 5A-West) scored on its first four possessions as Baker ran 28 yards for one score and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Mason. After Braden Long's 19-yard touchdown run put Harrison (3-3, 1-2) on the scoreboard, the Saints responded with Bo Williams' 69-yard touchdown run and Mason's 47-yard touchdown pass from Cohen Beach, who caught a lateral from Baker and made the loss.

Harrison pulled within 28-17 before halftime on Brody Burge's 37-yard field goal and Mason Ketterman's 36-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Criner. Shiloh, however, pulled away in the second half as Baker threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Dax Widger and 7 yards to Carter Holman and Williams scored on a 3-yard run to make it a 49-17 score.

Long, who added a 5-yard touchdown run for Harrison's final score, finished with 194 yards on 30 carries, while Ketterman was 9 of 19 passing for 141 yards.

Subiaco Academy 70, Rose Bud 6

Brody Koch rushed for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Trojans (6-1) beat Rose Bud.

Anthony Gehrig had 108 yards and 3 touchdowns, while John Crank and Chris Munroe also rushed for scores.

Koch also had four tackles, four assisteed tackles and a sack on defense. Landon Koch and John George had interceptions.