FOOTBALL

Colts' Taylor reaches deal

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts agreed on a contract extension Saturday, the team announced. A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press the deal is worth $42 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed, over three years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms have not been revealed publicly. San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey ($16 million annually) and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara ($15 million) are now the only running backs making more money than Taylor per year. The agreement was announced after the Colts activated Taylor (ankle) from the the physically unable to perform list and removed the questionable designation from his status for today's game against the Tennessee Titans (2-2).

MOTOR SPORTS

Mayer claims playoff win

Sam Mayer rallied from the verge of elimination into the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a season-defining win Saturday on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was the third career win for the 20-year-old driver for JR Motorsports, who was ranked 12th and last in the standings as four drivers vied for the five open slots in the round of eight of the playoffs for NASCAR's second-tier series. All three of Mayer's wins this season are on road courses. Mayer called it the biggest win of his career. He led a race-high 51 of the 67 laps in his Chevrolet.

GOLF

Griffin's lead grows

Ben Griffin moved into position for his first PGA Tour victory with another bogey-free round Saturday for a 6-under 66, giving him a three-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Griffin got up-and-down for par on his final three holes, the last one from a bunker to the right of the 18th green. He made the 6-footer to keep his distance over Carl Yuan, who had a 67. At stake for Griffin is a spot in the Masters, starting the year at Kapalua for The Sentry and perhaps being frontrunner for PGA Tour rookie of the year. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry shot a 73 on Saturday and is at 6-under 210. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 75 on Saturday and is at 4-under 212 overall.

Kim overcomes rough start

Hyo Joo Kim had a rough start, just like everyone else in windy, cool conditions Saturday in The Ascendant LPGA. She recovered with enough birdies for a 1-under 70, building a five-shot lead going into the final round. Sarah Kemp did her own recovery work with five birdies and an eagle when she drove the green to about 10 feet on the par-4 15th. She had a 69 and was tied for second with Lexi Thompson, who finished strong for a 71. Kim, the No. 7 player in the women's world ranking, is going for her first LPGA victory of the year. The former major champion has won each of the previous two years. Kim was at 11-under 202 at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Rain washes out Dunhill round

The third round of the Dunhill Links Championship was washed out because of heavy rain on Saturday. Matt Fitzpatrick, a member of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team last Sunday, was one stroke clear of the field after Friday's second round.

BASKETBALL

Cavs' center sidelined

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen could miss the start of the regular season with a bone bruise in his left ankle that will keep him out at least two weeks. The Cavs said Saturday in a release that Allen was hurt this week during one of their first training camp practices. However, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff indicated the center has been dealing with an issue for a while. The 6-11 Allen underwent an MRI on Friday and has started a treatment and rehab program. Allen, who averaged 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season, will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

BASEBALL

Former reliever dies at 57

Jim Poole, who pitched in the big leagues for 11 seasons and gave up the deciding homer to Atlanta's David Justice in the 1995 World Series, died of complications from ALS. He was 57. Georgia Tech, his alma mater, announced that Poole died Friday in the Atlanta area surrounded by family. He was diagnosed two years ago with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Poole made it to the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1990 and played predominantly with the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants. The left-handed reliever also had stints with the Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Montreal Expos before his retirement after the 2000 season. Poole made 431 appearances over his career, all of them out of the bullpen. He finished 22-12 with four saves and a 4.31 ERA.

HOCKEY

Wild sign Hartman

The Minnesota Wild signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year, $12 million contract extension on Saturday, the third veteran they've secured with a long-term deal during training camp to take them off the market next summer. Eight days earlier, the Wild signed right wings Mats Zuccarello (two years, $8.25 million) and Marcus Foligno (four years, $16 million) to extensions. They now have their top nine forwards signed through at least 2024-25 -- and seven of them through at least 2025-26. The 29-year-old Hartman had 15 goals, 22 assists, 90 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 59 games last season.

TENNIS

Swiatek ends Gauff's streak

Second-ranked Iga Swiatek ended Coco Gauff's 16-match winning streak as she advanced to the China Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over the U.S. Open champion on Saturday. It was the 19-year-old Gauff's first loss since the quarterfinals in Montreal, a span that included titles in Cincinnati and at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek will meet No.22-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in today's final, after the Russian ousted fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina 7-6 (7), 6-3. The Polish player made just four unforced errors in the first set, keeping consistent pressure on Gauff's serve, and made a decisive break at 3-1 to ease through the set in 40 minutes.

Ben Griffin studies the lie of his ball near the second fairway during the third day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct 7, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)



Ben Griffin watches his drive from the second tee box during the third day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct 7, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)



Carl Yuan of China watches his shot from the second tee box during the third day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct 7, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)



Carl Yuan of China looks for the distance marker on the first fairway during the third day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct 7, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)



Scott Stallings watches his shot from the 18th tee box during the third day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct 7, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)



Scott Stallings reacts to his chip near the 18th green during the third day of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Oct 7, 2023. (James Pugh/impact601.com via AP)

