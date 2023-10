Officers involved in man’s death on trial

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A neck hold that Denver-area police used on Elijah McClain before the Black man's 2019 death lasted only seconds but has emerged as a focal point in the first criminal trial against officers and paramedics charged in his death.

Defense attorneys for the first two officers to go on trial closed their case Friday without calling any witnesses. Rather, they sought to use the prosecution's own witnesses and video that's been shown repeatedly to jurors to make their case that Aurora officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt's actions weren't to blame in McClain's death.

The district attorney initially did not pursue criminal charges, but the case was reexamined in 2020, resulting in a criminal indictment and becoming a rallying cry for protests against police brutality against Black people after the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors spent two weeks painting a picture of excessive force by officers who used a neck hold and pinned McClain to the ground after stopping him as he walked home.

Known as a carotid control hold, it rendered the 23-year-old massage therapist temporarily unconscious. That kicked off cascading events in which McClain's medical condition deteriorated. He died after receiving an overdose of a powerful sedative from paramedics, according to prosecutors.

The hold lowered the oxygen level in his brain while his exertions during the altercation increased the amount of acid in his body, Dr. Roger Mitchell, a Howard University medical school professor and former chief medical officer for Washington, D.C., testified Thursday.

The lack of oxygen and increased acid created a "vicious cycle," making McClain throw up and then inhale it so that it became hard for him to breathe, Mitchell said. The lack of circulation to McClain's brain during the hold caused blood vessels in his eyes to burst, Mitchell said.

Roedema and Rosenblatt, who are charged with criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault, all felonies, have pleaded innocent and declined Friday to testify.

When cross-examining Mitchell, Don Sisson, a lawyer for Roedema, said McClain could have caused the increased acid in his body by resisting the police. During questioning, Mitchell said he could not say whether McClain would have died just from the encounter with police.

"The ketamine is the ultimate cause of death here," said one of Rosenblatt's attorneys, Harvey Steinberg.

Use-of-force expert Ed Obayashi, who spent 25 years in law enforcement and has been following the McClain case, told The Associated Press that he doesn't believe the officers acted maliciously during the late-night stop on Aug 24, 2019, but Obayashi said it's easy for a carotid hold to be misapplied and impair a person's breathing.

"It can very easily transmute to a choking maneuver," he said.

Obayashi added that banning neck restraints can leave officers in a difficult situation when they need to stop dangerous suspects. "The only other option is to shoot the individual," he said.

Lawyers for the prosecution have disputed the claim that McClain offered any violent resistance that would merit restraining him and using a neck hold.

Ten seconds after first encountering McClain while responding to a report of a suspicious person, officer Nathan Woodyard put his hands on him, turned him around and said, "Relax or I'm going to have to change this situation" as McClain tried to escape the officer's grip.

The encounter quickly escalated after one of the officers said McClain went for another officer's gun. Rosenblatt attempted and failed to get McClain in a neck hold before Woodyard successfully applied one and the officers pinned him to the ground. He was then injected with ketamine, loaded into an ambulance. He suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was pronounced dead three days later.

The deaths of McClain, Floyd and others spurred a wave of state legislation to curb the use of carotid restraints that cut off circulation and chokeholds that cut off breathing.

Since then, 27 states including Colorado have passed some limit on the practices, according to data provided to the AP by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Only Tennessee and Illinois had bans in place before Floyd was killed.

Closing arguments in the trial of Roedema and Rosenblatt are scheduled for Tuesday. Woodyard's trial is set for later this month, and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec are scheduled for trial in November. Judge Mark Warner ruled in January that there would be separate trials to ensure fair proceedings.