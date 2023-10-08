O’Neal shines for Conway





Plenty of players have made their way into the spotlight this fall.

Whether that be underclassmen getting their first taste of varsity football or upperclassmen making the most of an increased role, there's a new crop of names and faces starring across the state on Friday nights.

One of those players has been Conway wide receiver Cris O'Neal.

The 6-0 senior wideout has been torching defenses this season for the undefeated No. 3 Wampus Cats.

"Cris could be one of the best receivers I've ever coached," Conway Coach Buck James said. "That ain't a mouthful, Cris is very talented. He's a hard worker. He's a hard worker in the weight room, he's a hard worker on the practice field. He's a guy that does it the right way."

In Conway's 52-14 win over Cabot on Friday night, O'Neal had yet another stellar game with 11 receptions for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"He's just grown so much, so reliable. His hands got a lot stronger," Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo said. "He really does all the work, I just got to get it there."

This season, O'Neal has 46 catches for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns.

With O'Neal drawing plenty of the defense's attention, Omolo is able to spread the ball around to other receivers, Against Cabot, Jackson Anderson and Jon Smith combined for 11 catches and 101 yards. Omolo finished with 285 passing yards and 2 touchdowns on 25-of-34 passing.

"We got so many guys that can go make plays," Omolo said. "Having that one leader just lead the whole group, it's just amazing because all those guys feed off him, you know his energy. He opens up other opportunities for them on the outside when people try to key in on Cris and try to put two or three on him. And then sometimes, he makes a play and shows them that they can't stop him even if they put three on him."

Debut dimes

In his first start for Jonesboro, sophomore Charles Myers completed 16 of 22 passes for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 55-41 win over Fort Smith Northside on Friday night in Jonesboro.

He connected with senior wide receiver Chris Stacy on 9 passes for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Prior to Friday's game, Myers had attempted 21 passes and thrown for 169 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Making the most

The Benton starters haven't played in a second half in nearly a month as the Panthers have outscored their past three opponents 180-37.

In those three first halves, Benton has scored on all 21 offensive drives.

In Friday's win over Greene County Tech, sophomore quarterback Drew Davis completed 14 of 16 passes for 349 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Back at it

Danville played just two games last season due to low numbers, forfeiting every game after a Sept. 9 loss to Magazine.

On Friday night, the Little Johns (1-5, 1-2 3A-4) got their first victory since Oct. 29, 2021, with a 49-14 win over Two Rivers.



