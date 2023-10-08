Other Days

100 years ago

Oct. 8, 1923

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Arkansas is one of a very few states to spend less money for running the state government than was received in the form of taxes and other sources of revenue during the fiscal year ended June 30, 1922, according to statistics made public today by the Census Bureau Department of Commerce. Out of 16 states for which figures have been issued for 1922, 10 showed an excess of expenditures over revenue. Only five states besides Arkansas made a showing on the credit side of the ledger. According to the statistics, it cost $6,968,882 to run the Arkansas government or $3.90 for each person, while the revenue receipts were $7,433,970 or $4.19 each person in the state, making a pre capita excess of revenue over expenditures of 30 cents.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1973

BATESVILLE -- Representative Bill Alexanders (Dem. Ark) said Friday that he was prepared to vote for constitutional amendment to re-establish prayer and Bible reading in public schools. Alexander made the remarks in reference to a recent federal court ruling which prohibits daily Bible readings and Bible distribution at Cross County High School. In a speech to students at Sulphur Rock Junior and Senior High School in Independence County, he called the ruling "unfortunate." "I believe firmly that prayer and Bible reading in public places sets the proper moral tone that is desperately needed in our nation today," he said. Alexander previously has supported a move to initiate a constitutional amendment that would allow prayer in public schools.

25 years ago

Oct. 8, 1998

Rodeo fans can see Ricky Hyde of Conway compete in calf roping tonight at the Arkansas State Fair Rodeo. Hyde was among the elite calf ropers of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association when he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in 1997 by finishing among the top 15 money winners in regular-season competition. He won more than $40,000 at the national finals and finished fifth in the world standings with earnings of $111,144.

10 years ago

Oct. 8, 2013

It was another day for celebration at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville after it learned the U.S. Department of Education had awarded the state's flagship school a $32 million, five-year grant to bring a sense of purpose and fulfillment to low-income teenagers with disabilities.