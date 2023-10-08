Outdoor soirée

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Finest Gala was held Sept. 23 at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock.

The outdoor event included a seated dinner by chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering and a celebration of the evening's honorees.

The foundation honored Christine Millner Gay with the Breath of Life Award. Also honored were The Finest Young Professionals, young leaders who are active volunteers and excel in the business community. The group helped to raise money and awareness for the organization leading up to the gala.

They were Krystal Bradford, Phillip Bridges, Hallie Dennis, Rebecca Duty, Britney Harcourt, Sara Hurst, Miss Arkansas Cori Keller, Brayden Mallett, Mary Nell McBryde, Andrew Norris, Lindsey Peck, Ramon Ramirez, Kendall Sandifer, Camden Shaw, Taylor Stokes, Christina Stone, Caroline Webre and Joanna White.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins