Owner of Mulberry diner founded in 1952 opens up about retirement ahead of planned sale

Len Cernak sits at a booth on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at the Dairy Dip Diner in Mulberry. The Dairy Dip Diner is a 50s style diner that was founded in 1952 in a converted bus. The Diner went through various changes and owners throughout the years that ended in 2015 when Cernak acquired the restaurant. After purchasing, Cernak decided to restore the Diner back to the 50s style you see today. Cernak is a veteran of the restaurant industry and has decided to retire after a long and successful career. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

MULBERRY -- For Len Cernak, the sale of the Dairy Dip Diner will be the beginning of his second retirement after a decades-long... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Owner of Mulberry ’50s diner talks retirement, sale

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content