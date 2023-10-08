Phillies’ pitching shuts down Braves

ATLANTA -- This is Bryce Harper's favorite time of year.

Ranger Suárez and a parade of hard-throwing Philadelphia relievers are enjoying themselves, too.

Harper hit his 12th career postseason homer, Suárez and a half-dozen teammates combined on a five-hitter, and the Phillies stifled baseball's most prolific offense for a 3-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League division series on Saturday night.

In a playoff rematch between division rivals, the 104-win Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the Phillies after the opener at Truist Park.

"This team, to a man, has this innate toughness to them," Philadelphia Manager Rob Thomson said. "They're really resilient, and they just keep fighting. So it's a great combination of talent and makeup that we have on this club."

In 2022, the Phillies knocked off the Braves 3-1 on the way to an improbable World Series appearance. Now, they're up again heading to Game 2 of the best-of-five series Monday night in Atlanta.

As usual, Harper was right in the middle of things. He reached base in all four at-bats and gave the Phillies some breathing room with a liner into the right-field seats off 20-game winner Spencer Strider in the sixth inning.

"This is his time of year," Thomson said. "This is where he kind of shines."

The Braves' offense had been shining all season, tying the major league record with 307 homers while averaging more than 5.8 runs per game.

They came up empty to start the postseason, enduring their first shutout since May 12 -- and their first all season at Truist Park. They became the first team to lead the majors in runs and get shut out in their postseason opener since the 2001 Mariners.

"I think it was more their pitching than our hitting," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said.

Wild-card series hero Bryson Stott broke a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single in the fourth, driving in Harper with an unearned run after a wild pickoff throw by Strider.

Harper padded the lead all by himself by going deep off Spencer, who is 8-0 with 1.90 ERA against the Phillies in the regular season but dropped to 0-2 against them in the postseason.

"Strider, man, he's one of the best in the game," Harper said. "You know he's going to come at you and throw his best at you. So just trying to get a pitch over and was able to get the slider up and do some damage."

Strider went 7 innings, allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) walks to first during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



A security person picks up cans thrown on the field by fans after a umpire call during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel (31) reacts after gaining the final out after Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Phillies won 3-0. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reaches on catcher interference by Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)



Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates hitting a solo homer against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to a double play against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel, right, speaks with Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto after Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. The Philadelphia Phillies won 3-0. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

