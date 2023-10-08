‘Pine Bluff West’ mixed it up at Big Steam Fest

Last weekend kicked off the two-day Big Steam Blues and Roots Music Festival in downtown Hot Springs.

With Hot Springs often referred to as "Pine Bluff West" due the number of former Pine Bluff residents who have retired to Garland County over the years, a look around the musicians and audience in attendance at the festival proved the nickname's worth with Jefferson County well represented in the crowd.

The free outdoor event was held in the Hot Springs National Park public carpark. At 4:45 p.m., Pine Bluff's own Port City Blues Society Players launched the festival with an hourlong set of their standard music.

The six-piece band, consisting of Lex Capraitalia on drums, Mark Morgan, Jerry McCoy and Dave Sadler on guitar, Pops "Mr. Keys" Cooper on organ/electric piano and Roscoe Willis on bass, served up a dozen Delta-flavored blues numbers.

Following a brief intermission, a second band representing Pine Bluff's Port City Blues Society took the stage. The Tina Cossey Band was the winner of Pine Bluff's July 22 "The Road to Memphis" battle of the bands to determine who would represent the blues society at the 39th annual International Blues Challenge in Memphis Jan. 16-20. The IBC is a gathering of some 200 of the best blues bands in the world playing in more than 20 clubs along Beale Street over five days and nights to pick the best blues group for 2024.

Cossey's players consisted of Capraitalia making his second appearance for the evening on drums along with Josh Parks and Jared Admire on guitars, Ryan Hinman on bass and Darius Blanton on keys. Cossey led the group with her high intensity vocals and powerful stage presence, displaying how she and her bandmates earned their place to represent Pine Bluff in Memphis.

Next up on the evening's bill was the blues duo of Trey & Jason, who performed at RJ's in downtown Pine Bluff on April 1. Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon's "April Fool's Day" performance was the second installment of the 2023-2024 Blues by Budweiser Concert Series hosted by the Port City Blues Society and sponsored by MK Distributors.

With Willmon's soulful harmonica playing and Johnson's energetic acoustic guitar and upbeat vocals, the pair proved how a fine-honed edge comes from decades of performing together.

The highlight of the program was Eric "Raw Dog" Gales, who was recognized at an early age as a guitar child prodigy. Hailing from Memphis, Gales picked up the guitar at age four. Although Gales is a right-hander, his most unusual style of playing a right-hand strung guitar flipped upside down and played left-handed was the result of his south-paw older brother teaching him his first licks on the instrument.

Gales has since continued to perfect this unique method for more than four decades. Beginning in 1990, the now 49-year-old Gales started his recording career that contains 19 albums to his credit. His latest studio record titled "Crown" is a reflection of his life struggles, a new era of sobriety, hope for the future and overcoming racism. The LP produced Gales' first Grammy nomination in 2022.

Asked if he has a favorite record in his repertoire, Gales responded, "That would be hard to say. They are all close to me and come from my heart."

In reference to how he arrived at the nickname, "Raw Dog," Gales said, "It comes from my personality, kind of raw and unrestricted. What you see is what you get."

Asked what he likes best about four years of sobriety, he said, "I'm happy to have my life back."

In a final word to fellow musicians, young and old, he added, "Don't ever quit playing. Keep the fire alive!"

Upon taking the stage with the harvest moon overhead, Gales addressed the large audience saying, "We are just so glad to be here and we're looking forward to swapping some positive energy with some good people tonight."

This is the second year of Big Steam Blues and Roots Fest. The festival was preceded by earlier such festivities in the form of Spa City Blues Fest and Hot Springs Blues Fest. The current event was founded by three close friends, Don Gooch, Neal Harrington and Robert Zunick.

"We got together to make this happen in an effort to keep the blues alive," Harrington said.

The trio called on longtime blues aficionado Joe Powell to book the acts for the festival.

The musical offering kicked off again Sept. 30 with Zakk & Big Poppa Binns followed by Ben "Swap Donkey" Brenner and his the Fonky Donkey Duo Plus One. BSMF Band then took the stage. Next up, Pine Bluff was again represented by the Chad Marshall Band.

The Pine Bluff-based trio who regularly perform in Jefferson County consists of Roscoe Willis making his second appearance of the weekend on bass guitar, Carl Bass on drums and Chad Marshall on lead guitar and vocals. Performing almost all original material from his upcoming studio CD titled "Made to Suffer," Marshall's unique bear-finger-picking is done entirely without the use of guitar picks.

Akeem Kemp performed that evening followed by Tullie Brae, and the program concluded with Bernard Allison and his group capping it off. Born in Chicago on Nov. 26, 1965, Allison has 22 long play albums in his discography.

Sponsors for the festival include Arvest Bank, Gene Lockwood's, Hot Springs National Park, Lauray's Diamond Center, Little Rock Public Radio, Oaklawn, Quapaw Baths & Spa, Riser Auto, Coca-Cola, Futrell Marine, Express Employment Professionals, National Park Medical Center, The Ohio Club, Diamond Lakes Travel Assc., Copper Penny Pub, Gross Funeral Home, Pinnacle Legacy Law, Country Inn & Suites, KUAR radio, Deluca's Pizza, Amanda Killingsworth aka Baby Critters, Tanner's Team Sports and Zeiser Wealth along with a host of individual financial supporters and volunteers.