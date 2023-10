The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse as seen from Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, in this Dec. 14, 2020 file photo. (AP/Natacha Pisarenko)

JONESBORO -- North America's second total solar eclipse in six years is now only six months away and areas in the path of... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: State starts to prepare for total eclipse in ’24

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content