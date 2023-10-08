Raise a glass

The Muses Creative Artistry Project Gala and Dinner was held at the Little Rock Country Club on Sept. 26.

Terri Erwin was given the 2023 "Kindred Spirit Award" based on her "civic leadership, volunteerism, and impressive board service for over 40 years." Erwin is a member of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Board. She is a past recipient of the Winthrop Rockefeller Memorial Award, a past member of the Arkansas Symphony Board and co-chaired, along with her husband, Chuck, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Opus Ball.

Erwin wrote in a letter shared in the event program that she and Chuck were introduced to the Muses and its founder, Deleen Davidson, by Ben and Walter Hussman Jr., retired publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The Hussmans invited the Erwins, according to Terri, to a long-ago Muses Christmas Concert at Garvan Gardens in Hot Springs.

The Muses Project, established in Hot Springs, promotes classical arts through performance and education. The Muses entertained supporters with selections from their fall opera presentation of "Broken Standards," a fusion of Baroque opera and American jazz classics, and with a New Orleans-style dessert parade.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh