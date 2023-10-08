RB commitment doing a little bit of everything

Jack of all trades and stats stuffer best describe University of Arkansas running back commitment Jadan Baugh's performances this season.

Baugh, 6-1, 215 pounds, of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia, has rushed 59 times for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while having 17 receptions for 338 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 two-point conversions, and has completed 6 of 15 passes for 90 yards.

Defensively, he has recorded 33 tackles, returned an interception for a score and has a pass breakup while playing linebacker and safety. Baugh has also returned a kickoff for 15 yards and a punt for 70 yards and a touchdown.

If that's not enough, he's 10 of 21 on extra-point attempts and can add field-goal duties to his resume if needed.

"He's good from about 40 [yards], man. If I get into a crunch, it's something we practice every day. Jadan Baugh is my kicker," Columbia Coach Greg Barnett said, laughing about Baugh's field-goal range.

Baugh's importance to his team has been evident the past two weeks. He had 11 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown along with 6 catches for 77 yards in addition to having 5 tackles, a pass breakup, a 2-point conversion and was a perfect 3 for 3 on extra points in a 33-29 loss to Callaway, the No. 3 team in the state in Georgia's Class 2A.

"We were one play from winning that game," Barnett said. "Jadan actually made about three or four plays that were called back."

Barnett said Baugh had a 45-yard reception ruled out of bounds against Callaway.

"I saw him get his foot down, but the ref said it was no good," Barnett said. "He had another run for about 60 they brought back, and he threw one on a double pass for about 70 yards down the field they called back as well. Yeah, his stats line would've looked even more crazy."

Rivals rates Baugh a 4-star prospect while the three other major services have him as a 3-star recruit.

Baugh put on a show in a 63-7 victory over Landmark Christian on Thursday night with ESPN Hall of Fame and Razorback super fan Canaan Sandy in attendance.

He rushed 7 times for 270 yards and 3 touchdowns, had 2 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt for 70 yards and a score while also having 3 tackles. He also made 3 of 10 extra points.

Having a stud athlete doing so much for his team isn't out of the norm for Barnett. Georgia senior defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse, a consensus 4-star prospect in the 2020 class, was also a busy man for the Eagles.

"He played a little fullback for us, [and] of course he played D-tackle," Barnett said. "We had him on O-line some and he actually kicked some for us, too."

Barnett credits Baugh and the school's training staff for him staying fresh.

"We have a pretty decent recovery program we have him on," Barnett said. "He does get rest between games and we've been doing a good job of keeping him healthy. What helps is we have a couple of guys that can play with him even though he does a lot and he seems like a one-man show. He does have some help. He can be a little bit of a decoy at times."

