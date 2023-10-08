Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Real estate transactions

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Sept. 11-15.

Eric Mian; Irfan Ahmed Eric Main Revocable Trust to KHPM, LLC, L57, Ridgefield Estates, $1,900,000.

James Dumas Wood; Brandy Michelle Wood to Christopher L. Chase; Kristen H. Chase, 5400 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. Plot 126, Prospect Terrace No .2; Plot 127, Prospect Terrace, $1,900,000.

George A. Easley, Jr.; Camille Easley to Ryan K. Dare; Shannon S. Dare, 4610 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. L14R, Cliffewood, $1,400,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Michael Todd Upton, 36 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L62 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,210,800.

Ryan Keith Dare; Shannon Stough Dare to Gerald Heulitt; Lindsay Heulitt, 100 Redtail Cove, Little Rock. L9 B30, Woodlands Edge, $1,180,000.

Star Enterprises, LLLP to Spicewood Campbell Reverse, LLC, Blks 1-4, John Douglas Acres, $886,254.

John Marshall Gaston to Nathan Miles Waldrip; Meagan R. Waldrip, L31, Somersett Estates II, $830,000.

Patricia Bartsch Gentry; Sherrill Andrew Gentry (dec'd) to James Dumas Wood; Brandy Young Wood, 5607 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. L95, Forest Heights Place, $775,000.

Claudia Toland Gravett; John Brian Toland; The Christal W. Toland Family Trust to Toland Family, LLC; Penneyville USA, LLC Pt SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Mini Warehouse, Inc. to Toland Family, LLC; Penneyville USA, LLC, Pt SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Penneyville USA, LLC to Matthew Anderson; Amanda Anderson, Pt S/2 SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Toland Family, LLC/John Toland Company to Matthew Anderson; Amanda Anderson, Pt S/2 SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Richard J. Macks, 177 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L92 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $659,800.

James L. Linsley; Linsley Living Trust to Haybar Properties, LLC, Pt NE SW 14-2N-14W, $650,000.

Richard Macy; Patricia Macy to Jana Witt; Mark Witt, Lot D7 B13, Chenal Valley- The Oaks, $640,000.

Spicewood Services, LLC to Spicewood Campbell Reverse, LLC, Pt Blk 4, John Douglas Acres, $633,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to HEB Land Company, LLC, Pt NW NW 22-1N-13W, $630,000.

Jason Nemes to Stephen Thomas Broughton, 83 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L23 B69, Chenal Valley- Tournay Circle, $630,000.

Todd Fisher; Jami D. Fisher to Wilson Brandt, L3B, Plantation Acres Phase II, $610,000.

Philip J. Kenney; Jeannette Y. Lee to Manpreet K. Ghotra; Bikram Singh Ghotra, 26 Talais Drive, Little Rock. L12 B45, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

Tani Rena Joiner; Kelly Joiner to Entergy Arkansas, LLC, L1A, Maumelle East Industrial Park Replat, $535,000.

DSR Homes, LLC to Kevin Richard Thompson; Kathryn Jean Kuhhs, 10105 Hidden Circle, Sherwood. L23, Miller Heights Phase 4, $509,900.

AR Reddy Investments, LLC to Dayne Sorensen; Sean Hazelton, 65 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L15 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $460,000.

Michael E. Price; Esther A. Price; Price Living Trust to Candice Green Prather; Stephanie Denise Green, 124 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L176, Waterside, $430,000.

Bradley A. Nelson; Colette M. Nelson to Joathan Wayne, Jr., 8801 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood. L49 B5, Creekside, $430,000.

Jonathan Ware McCrary; Rachel Ann McCrary to Charles E. Thomas, Jr., 15 Hunters Woods Court, Little Rock. L691, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $430,000.

Ann C. Schweitzer; Ann C. Schweitzer Living Trust to Nidia E. Cochran, Pt SE SW 3-1S-13W, $425,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Mary Aruna Jyothi Gadde, 73 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L15 B5, Copper Run Phase IV, $406,520.

James O. New; James O New Revocable Trust to XH Holdings 4, LLC, 9814 Woodland Drive, Mabelvale. L6, Rolling Pines Phase I; L402 Southwest Acres Phase IV; L28, Belmont; L7 B1, Fairfield; L51, Rolling Hills; L54, Meadowlark; L7 B2, Richland, $400,000.

Will Vaughan; Katelyn Vaughan to Megan Rumzie; Thomas Rumzie, 10702 Crestdale Lane, Little Rock. L8 B41, Pleasant Valley, $390,000.

Larry Wayne Davis; The Davis Family Irrevocable Trust to Robert Franz Arnold; Karen Stachan, 316 Rosetta St., Little Rock. L4 B5, CS Stifft, $385,000.

Kimberly Susan Farris to Patty P. Tritt, 100 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock. L97 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $382,000.

Keith Merritt; Sherry Merritt to Jonathan McCrary; Rachel Ann McCrary, 11218 Cocono Valley Drive, Little Rock. L33 B28, Pleasant Valley, $380,000.

Chuanbing Shawn Sun; Wei Zhuang to Bert Elworthy; Sheila Elworthy; Elworthy Trust, L28, Kanis Creek, $370,000.

Marius Meyer to Tha L. Hmung, 516 Parliament St., Little Rock. L12 B4, The Villages of Wellington, $356,000.

Donald S. Manes; Eleanor M. Manes to Two Moon Properties, LLC, 6601 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L3, Evergreen Place, $350,000.

Randy Minton; Kristen Minton to Rebekah Grace Oliver; Jonathan Oliver, 8 Longleaf Cove, Little Rock. L21, Longleaf Cove, $348,000.

Larry Pettibone; Sharon E. Norwood to Clifford L. Hill; Patricia A. Hill, L5 B13, Stonehill Phase V, $345,000.

Glenda Kay Molock to Kenneth Dwight Willes, 114 Duquesne Court, Little Rock. L151 B48, Chenal Valley, $334,900.

Danny Looper; Cheryl Looper; Danny Looper and Cheryl Looper Joint Revocable Trust to Massey Homes, Inc., 2 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood. Ls2-4, Ashley Oaks, $330,000.

Milicevic Porzukowiak Revocable Trust; Milos Milicevic; Tina Renae Porzukowiak to Erika Watkins, 19 Hanna Loop, Maumelle. L20, Carnahan Village, $330,000.

Quinn Evelyn Caldwell to John Andrew Stallings; James Guy Ceasar, Jr., 320 Dooley Road, North Little Rock. Ls4-6 B105, Park Hill NLR, $330,000.

Kiley A. Jones; Kiley A. Bozoarth to Timothy D. Jones; Jeri G. Jones; Jones Family Revocable Trust, Ls22-24 B3, Altheimer, $325,000.

Deborah J. Black to Jeff K. Lotz; Loretta S. Martin; Loretta S. Martin And Jeff K. Lotz Irrevocable Trust, L34B, Mountain Terrace Estate Townhomes Phase II, $319,900.

Nick L. Pierce; Pamela H. Pierce to Matthew Thomas Parker, 105 Charter Court, Sherwood. L10 B19, East Meadow, $315,000.

Linda D. Williams to Linda Harvey; Cheyenne Collins, L32, Garrett Glenn, $310,000.

Estate of Evelyn Clough; Gary Daniel Blough to Thomas S. Orlando, 4910 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L36 B208, Park Hill NLR, $300,000.

Brian Z. Casto; Renee D. Casto to Mark Louis Tisch, 20900 Roland Heights Road, Roland. L2R, Bonner Replat, $295,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ademola Ajibade, 206 Sofia Drive, Maumelle. L27, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $280,199.

George Westlkey Kirtley, III to Jose L. Lopez; Debora A. Lopez, 2 Waterbury Court, Little Rock. L50, Westbury Phase I, $273,000.

Kris Allen Bertelsen to Stephen Copley; Judith Copley, 1726 E. 31st St., North Little Rock. L59R B133, Park Hill NLR, $270,000.

James C. Thorpe; Katherine G. Thorpe to Mikala Steely; Andrew Steely, 12504 Woodbury Drive, Little Rock. L31 B7, Cherry Creek, $263,000.

Timothy Joel Barnett; Caylie Lane Barnett to Kelly L. Carpenter, 4815 Lafayette Ave., Little Rock. L5 B2, Reutlinger, $262,000.

Raymond Curtis Minyard; Kathleen Mary Minyard to Mason Fontenot, L7 B11, Parkway Place, $257,000.

Robert E. Shields; Pao-Lyan Shields to Marceleano S. Lapuz; Ghlemar Musngi Lapus, 5805 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L72, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jameitres E. Baker; James Baker, 102 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L49, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $249,875.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Rong Zhou, 409 Sparrow Road, Jacksonville. L33F, The Meadows, $239,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Samantha French; Michael Vincent Weller, 413 Sparrow Road, Jacksonville. L34F, Meadows, $239,000.

Eddie Schmeckenbecher; Melissa Schmeckenbecher to Cameron Schmeckenbecher; Maddie Schmeckenbecher, 11330 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L12 B6, Walton Heights, $237,500.

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC to Jerry Toone, 37 Ouachita Drive, Maumelle. L102, Edgewater Phase II, $237,000.

Colby Benton; Hannah Benton to Cameron William Dunmire; Julia S. Cummings, 4 Halfway St., Sherwood. L210, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $235,000.

Cynthia L. Harding; Michael M. Harding (dec'd) to Brian W Burton; The Brian W. Burton Revocable Living Trust Agreement, L37, Plaza Heights, $233,000.

Arvest Bank to Arvest Bank, 809 Koehler Ave., Sherwood. L6, Silver Creek, $230,374.

Tyler M. Crowe to Noah Gustafson; Madelyn Gustafson, 22 Forest Circle, Little Rock. L47 B3, Woodland Hills Phase II, $230,000.

Edward Lightle Holcomb; Frederick Theodore Foster Holcomb; Katherine Elanor Holcomb; Katherine Elanor Holcomb-Vollmer; Stuart Holcomb Revocable Trust to Craig Custom Construction, LLC, L249, Cammack Woods, $225,000.

Carolyn Johnson; Estate of Edgar L. Johnson, Jr. (dec'd) to Jalen Rashad Greer, 9 Buck Creek Drive, Little Rock. L89, Springtree Village Phase 3, $223,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jordan Alexander Washington; Kinzie Washington, 111 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L42, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $222,475.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Arielle Victoria Loring, 100 Im Drive, Maumelle. L9, Cypress Bent at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $221,160.

Bradley Scott Simpson; Autumn Lyndsey Simpson to Jimmy Acuapa, 42 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L20, Garden Oaks, $220,000.

Todd Kelley Baker; Lois DeLancey Brabston to Daniel Bruce Drawbaugh, 23225 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Pt SW NW 8-1N-14W, $220,000.

Benjamin Loy Lawson; Samantha Strong Lawson to Brent & Morgan Investments, LLC, L1 B16, Riffel and Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $217,000.

Charles E. Yarberry, Sr. to Heather Condren; Joshua-Jon Palacios, 3 Holly Brook Cove, Maumelle. L58, Meadow Ridge Phase II, $217,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Melanie Patrice Lacy, 126 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L57, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossking Phase I, $214,700.

Sammie L. Quillin to Jennifer Rodriguez L23 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $212,900.

Tom Wilhite; Dorothy M. Coleman Revocable Trust to Stephen Boeckman; Cynthia Renee Boeckman, 1801 Stagecoach Vlg., Little Rock. L4, Arbors at Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase I, $212,000.

BICI Properties, LLC to Theodis B. Williams, 1006 Gregory St., Jacksonville. Pt SE SW 18-3N-10W, $212,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Acres Realty, LLC, L84, Tara Mount, $210,000.

Rolton Lovett, III to Alexia Frederick; Taylor Thompson, 110 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L24 B3, Country Club Park, $210,000.

John Everett Harris; Shirlene W. Harris Revocable Trust; Everett Harris Family Trust; to Karla Fouriner; Michael Underwood, L91 B1, Walton Heights, $210,000.

Nicolas D. Williams to Jaafar Abdulridha; Wijdan Albehadili, 6632 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L355, Trammel Estates Phase V, $206,000.

David W. Day; Tammy M. Day to Rhindi T. White, 1304 Oak Forest Drive, Jacksonville. L60, Parkview, $203,000.

Angel Chavez; Maria Chavez to Tucker E. Williams; Lissette M. Williams, 10 Breeds Hill Court, Little Rock. L549, Walnut Valley 3rd, $200,000.

James Randall Strickland; Debra J. Strickland to John R. McQueen, 16118 Foxmoor Drive, Little Rock. Ls2-4 B2, Foxmoor Trails Phase I, $195,000.

Lydia Huntington Duck Dissly; Richard William Dissly to Julia Ann Baldridge; Julia Ann Baldridge Revocable Trust L103, Shannon Hills East, $193,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Paul Casolary, 2008 S. Maple St., Little Rock. Ls14-15 B16, Neimeyer, $186,200.

Teresa Lynn Wood Harrington; Teresa L. Wood; James R. Harrington to Lawrence Patrick Anders, Ls1-2 B17, Fulton, $185,000.

Billy W. Smith; Andrea L. Smith to Donna Callihan, 12 Oak Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L100, Rolling Oaks Phase I of Phase II, $184,500.

Arkansas Federal Credit Union to Arkansas Federal Credit Union, 5 Cardinal Valley Drive, Sherwood. L3, Cardinal Valley, $182,208.

Eric R. Gladish to Lishela Burnett, 104 Meadowlark St., Jacksonville. L110, The Meadows, $181,000.

Edward H. Epperson; Shirley A. Epperson; The Epperson Family Trust to KellCo Investments, Inc., Ls7-12 B9, East Argenta; Ls1-3 & 12 B4, Riverside, $180,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Maumelle Rental, LLC, 502 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L37 A-1R, Maryland Terrace Replat, $180,000.

Tommy L. Townsend; Karen Townsend; Teresa Townsend Wilkison; Lenard Wilison to KellCo Investments, Inc., Ls7-12 B9, East Argenta; Ls1-3 & 12 B4, Riverside, $180,000.

Stephen R. Daniels; Kathleen M. Daniels; The Daniels Living Trust to Joshua Baxter; Devon Baxter, 16 Meadowbrook Drive, Little Rock. L16, West Markham Heights, $175,600.

Patricia A. Thompson; Bobby D. Thompson (dec'd) to Todd Kreps; Shea Kreps, L16 B3, Sherwood North, $174,700.

Jimmy D. Cannon to KellCo Investments, Inc., 8013 Oak Ridge Road, Sherwood. L30, HM Tucker No. 2, $170,000.

Spencer Overby; Kathi Overby to Santillan Family Investments, LLC, Unit 1-E, Medical Towers II HPR, $165,000.

Nema J. Angel; Jewel Angel to Mikaella J. Govan, 5801 Hopson Drive, Little Rock. L15, Oxford, $161,250.

Donald Karpovich to Katherine McClerkin, 128 Dickson Drive, Little Rock. L401, Kingwood Place, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Stephen James McAuliffe, 1101 Sorrells Drive, Jacksonville. L23 B3, Briarfield Section 1, $159,000.

Three Doves, LLC to Shirley G. Conway, L22, Arbor Oaks Phase II, $155,000.

Craig Taylor; Julunda Taylor to Julunda Taylor, 4912 E. Trinity Drive, Little Rock. L43, Wakefield Village No. 4, $155,000.

Cory Nicholson to Michael Paul Carnahan; Halie Hamilton, 2103 West Lane, Jacksonville. L4, Westwood Phase I, $151,500.

Dana S. Yarbough-Fluker; Victor M. Fluker to Fluker & Sons, LLC, L4R B81, John Barrow Replat, $150,000.

Benjamin Paul Sadler; Katherine Karkkainen to Riverwalk Properties, LLC, L8 B9, Giles- Town of Argenta, $150,000.

Print Headline: Real estate transactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT