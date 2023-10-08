Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Sept. 11-15.

Eric Mian; Irfan Ahmed Eric Main Revocable Trust to KHPM, LLC, L57, Ridgefield Estates, $1,900,000.

James Dumas Wood; Brandy Michelle Wood to Christopher L. Chase; Kristen H. Chase, 5400 Edgewood Road, Little Rock. Plot 126, Prospect Terrace No .2; Plot 127, Prospect Terrace, $1,900,000.

George A. Easley, Jr.; Camille Easley to Ryan K. Dare; Shannon S. Dare, 4610 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. L14R, Cliffewood, $1,400,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Michael Todd Upton, 36 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L62 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,210,800.

Ryan Keith Dare; Shannon Stough Dare to Gerald Heulitt; Lindsay Heulitt, 100 Redtail Cove, Little Rock. L9 B30, Woodlands Edge, $1,180,000.

Star Enterprises, LLLP to Spicewood Campbell Reverse, LLC, Blks 1-4, John Douglas Acres, $886,254.

John Marshall Gaston to Nathan Miles Waldrip; Meagan R. Waldrip, L31, Somersett Estates II, $830,000.

Patricia Bartsch Gentry; Sherrill Andrew Gentry (dec'd) to James Dumas Wood; Brandy Young Wood, 5607 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. L95, Forest Heights Place, $775,000.

Claudia Toland Gravett; John Brian Toland; The Christal W. Toland Family Trust to Toland Family, LLC; Penneyville USA, LLC Pt SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Mini Warehouse, Inc. to Toland Family, LLC; Penneyville USA, LLC, Pt SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Penneyville USA, LLC to Matthew Anderson; Amanda Anderson, Pt S/2 SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Toland Family, LLC/John Toland Company to Matthew Anderson; Amanda Anderson, Pt S/2 SE 16-2N-12W, $700,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Richard J. Macks, 177 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle. L92 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $659,800.

James L. Linsley; Linsley Living Trust to Haybar Properties, LLC, Pt NE SW 14-2N-14W, $650,000.

Richard Macy; Patricia Macy to Jana Witt; Mark Witt, Lot D7 B13, Chenal Valley- The Oaks, $640,000.

Spicewood Services, LLC to Spicewood Campbell Reverse, LLC, Pt Blk 4, John Douglas Acres, $633,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to HEB Land Company, LLC, Pt NW NW 22-1N-13W, $630,000.

Jason Nemes to Stephen Thomas Broughton, 83 Tournay Circle, Little Rock. L23 B69, Chenal Valley- Tournay Circle, $630,000.

Todd Fisher; Jami D. Fisher to Wilson Brandt, L3B, Plantation Acres Phase II, $610,000.

Philip J. Kenney; Jeannette Y. Lee to Manpreet K. Ghotra; Bikram Singh Ghotra, 26 Talais Drive, Little Rock. L12 B45, Chenal Valley, $535,000.

Tani Rena Joiner; Kelly Joiner to Entergy Arkansas, LLC, L1A, Maumelle East Industrial Park Replat, $535,000.

DSR Homes, LLC to Kevin Richard Thompson; Kathryn Jean Kuhhs, 10105 Hidden Circle, Sherwood. L23, Miller Heights Phase 4, $509,900.

AR Reddy Investments, LLC to Dayne Sorensen; Sean Hazelton, 65 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L15 B2, Parkside at Wildwood, $460,000.

Michael E. Price; Esther A. Price; Price Living Trust to Candice Green Prather; Stephanie Denise Green, 124 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L176, Waterside, $430,000.

Bradley A. Nelson; Colette M. Nelson to Joathan Wayne, Jr., 8801 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood. L49 B5, Creekside, $430,000.

Jonathan Ware McCrary; Rachel Ann McCrary to Charles E. Thomas, Jr., 15 Hunters Woods Court, Little Rock. L691, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $430,000.

Ann C. Schweitzer; Ann C. Schweitzer Living Trust to Nidia E. Cochran, Pt SE SW 3-1S-13W, $425,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Mary Aruna Jyothi Gadde, 73 Copper Circle, Little Rock. L15 B5, Copper Run Phase IV, $406,520.

James O. New; James O New Revocable Trust to XH Holdings 4, LLC, 9814 Woodland Drive, Mabelvale. L6, Rolling Pines Phase I; L402 Southwest Acres Phase IV; L28, Belmont; L7 B1, Fairfield; L51, Rolling Hills; L54, Meadowlark; L7 B2, Richland, $400,000.

Will Vaughan; Katelyn Vaughan to Megan Rumzie; Thomas Rumzie, 10702 Crestdale Lane, Little Rock. L8 B41, Pleasant Valley, $390,000.

Larry Wayne Davis; The Davis Family Irrevocable Trust to Robert Franz Arnold; Karen Stachan, 316 Rosetta St., Little Rock. L4 B5, CS Stifft, $385,000.

Kimberly Susan Farris to Patty P. Tritt, 100 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock. L97 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $382,000.

Keith Merritt; Sherry Merritt to Jonathan McCrary; Rachel Ann McCrary, 11218 Cocono Valley Drive, Little Rock. L33 B28, Pleasant Valley, $380,000.

Chuanbing Shawn Sun; Wei Zhuang to Bert Elworthy; Sheila Elworthy; Elworthy Trust, L28, Kanis Creek, $370,000.

Marius Meyer to Tha L. Hmung, 516 Parliament St., Little Rock. L12 B4, The Villages of Wellington, $356,000.

Donald S. Manes; Eleanor M. Manes to Two Moon Properties, LLC, 6601 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock. L3, Evergreen Place, $350,000.

Randy Minton; Kristen Minton to Rebekah Grace Oliver; Jonathan Oliver, 8 Longleaf Cove, Little Rock. L21, Longleaf Cove, $348,000.

Larry Pettibone; Sharon E. Norwood to Clifford L. Hill; Patricia A. Hill, L5 B13, Stonehill Phase V, $345,000.

Glenda Kay Molock to Kenneth Dwight Willes, 114 Duquesne Court, Little Rock. L151 B48, Chenal Valley, $334,900.

Danny Looper; Cheryl Looper; Danny Looper and Cheryl Looper Joint Revocable Trust to Massey Homes, Inc., 2 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood. Ls2-4, Ashley Oaks, $330,000.

Milicevic Porzukowiak Revocable Trust; Milos Milicevic; Tina Renae Porzukowiak to Erika Watkins, 19 Hanna Loop, Maumelle. L20, Carnahan Village, $330,000.

Quinn Evelyn Caldwell to John Andrew Stallings; James Guy Ceasar, Jr., 320 Dooley Road, North Little Rock. Ls4-6 B105, Park Hill NLR, $330,000.

Kiley A. Jones; Kiley A. Bozoarth to Timothy D. Jones; Jeri G. Jones; Jones Family Revocable Trust, Ls22-24 B3, Altheimer, $325,000.

Deborah J. Black to Jeff K. Lotz; Loretta S. Martin; Loretta S. Martin And Jeff K. Lotz Irrevocable Trust, L34B, Mountain Terrace Estate Townhomes Phase II, $319,900.

Nick L. Pierce; Pamela H. Pierce to Matthew Thomas Parker, 105 Charter Court, Sherwood. L10 B19, East Meadow, $315,000.

Linda D. Williams to Linda Harvey; Cheyenne Collins, L32, Garrett Glenn, $310,000.

Estate of Evelyn Clough; Gary Daniel Blough to Thomas S. Orlando, 4910 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L36 B208, Park Hill NLR, $300,000.

Brian Z. Casto; Renee D. Casto to Mark Louis Tisch, 20900 Roland Heights Road, Roland. L2R, Bonner Replat, $295,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ademola Ajibade, 206 Sofia Drive, Maumelle. L27, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $280,199.

George Westlkey Kirtley, III to Jose L. Lopez; Debora A. Lopez, 2 Waterbury Court, Little Rock. L50, Westbury Phase I, $273,000.

Kris Allen Bertelsen to Stephen Copley; Judith Copley, 1726 E. 31st St., North Little Rock. L59R B133, Park Hill NLR, $270,000.

James C. Thorpe; Katherine G. Thorpe to Mikala Steely; Andrew Steely, 12504 Woodbury Drive, Little Rock. L31 B7, Cherry Creek, $263,000.

Timothy Joel Barnett; Caylie Lane Barnett to Kelly L. Carpenter, 4815 Lafayette Ave., Little Rock. L5 B2, Reutlinger, $262,000.

Raymond Curtis Minyard; Kathleen Mary Minyard to Mason Fontenot, L7 B11, Parkway Place, $257,000.

Robert E. Shields; Pao-Lyan Shields to Marceleano S. Lapuz; Ghlemar Musngi Lapus, 5805 Base Meadows Drive, Jacksonville. L72, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jameitres E. Baker; James Baker, 102 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L49, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $249,875.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Rong Zhou, 409 Sparrow Road, Jacksonville. L33F, The Meadows, $239,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Samantha French; Michael Vincent Weller, 413 Sparrow Road, Jacksonville. L34F, Meadows, $239,000.

Eddie Schmeckenbecher; Melissa Schmeckenbecher to Cameron Schmeckenbecher; Maddie Schmeckenbecher, 11330 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L12 B6, Walton Heights, $237,500.

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC to Jerry Toone, 37 Ouachita Drive, Maumelle. L102, Edgewater Phase II, $237,000.

Colby Benton; Hannah Benton to Cameron William Dunmire; Julia S. Cummings, 4 Halfway St., Sherwood. L210, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat No. 2, $235,000.

Cynthia L. Harding; Michael M. Harding (dec'd) to Brian W Burton; The Brian W. Burton Revocable Living Trust Agreement, L37, Plaza Heights, $233,000.

Arvest Bank to Arvest Bank, 809 Koehler Ave., Sherwood. L6, Silver Creek, $230,374.

Tyler M. Crowe to Noah Gustafson; Madelyn Gustafson, 22 Forest Circle, Little Rock. L47 B3, Woodland Hills Phase II, $230,000.

Edward Lightle Holcomb; Frederick Theodore Foster Holcomb; Katherine Elanor Holcomb; Katherine Elanor Holcomb-Vollmer; Stuart Holcomb Revocable Trust to Craig Custom Construction, LLC, L249, Cammack Woods, $225,000.

Carolyn Johnson; Estate of Edgar L. Johnson, Jr. (dec'd) to Jalen Rashad Greer, 9 Buck Creek Drive, Little Rock. L89, Springtree Village Phase 3, $223,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jordan Alexander Washington; Kinzie Washington, 111 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L42, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $222,475.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Arielle Victoria Loring, 100 Im Drive, Maumelle. L9, Cypress Bent at White Oak Crossing Phase I, $221,160.

Bradley Scott Simpson; Autumn Lyndsey Simpson to Jimmy Acuapa, 42 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L20, Garden Oaks, $220,000.

Todd Kelley Baker; Lois DeLancey Brabston to Daniel Bruce Drawbaugh, 23225 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Pt SW NW 8-1N-14W, $220,000.

Benjamin Loy Lawson; Samantha Strong Lawson to Brent & Morgan Investments, LLC, L1 B16, Riffel and Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $217,000.

Charles E. Yarberry, Sr. to Heather Condren; Joshua-Jon Palacios, 3 Holly Brook Cove, Maumelle. L58, Meadow Ridge Phase II, $217,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Melanie Patrice Lacy, 126 Jo Park Lane, Maumelle. L57, Cypress Bend at White Oak Crossking Phase I, $214,700.

Sammie L. Quillin to Jennifer Rodriguez L23 B1, Bear Paw Phase III, $212,900.

Tom Wilhite; Dorothy M. Coleman Revocable Trust to Stephen Boeckman; Cynthia Renee Boeckman, 1801 Stagecoach Vlg., Little Rock. L4, Arbors at Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase I, $212,000.

BICI Properties, LLC to Theodis B. Williams, 1006 Gregory St., Jacksonville. Pt SE SW 18-3N-10W, $212,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Acres Realty, LLC, L84, Tara Mount, $210,000.

Rolton Lovett, III to Alexia Frederick; Taylor Thompson, 110 N. Beverly Ave., Sherwood. L24 B3, Country Club Park, $210,000.

John Everett Harris; Shirlene W. Harris Revocable Trust; Everett Harris Family Trust; to Karla Fouriner; Michael Underwood, L91 B1, Walton Heights, $210,000.

Nicolas D. Williams to Jaafar Abdulridha; Wijdan Albehadili, 6632 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock. L355, Trammel Estates Phase V, $206,000.

David W. Day; Tammy M. Day to Rhindi T. White, 1304 Oak Forest Drive, Jacksonville. L60, Parkview, $203,000.

Angel Chavez; Maria Chavez to Tucker E. Williams; Lissette M. Williams, 10 Breeds Hill Court, Little Rock. L549, Walnut Valley 3rd, $200,000.

James Randall Strickland; Debra J. Strickland to John R. McQueen, 16118 Foxmoor Drive, Little Rock. Ls2-4 B2, Foxmoor Trails Phase I, $195,000.

Lydia Huntington Duck Dissly; Richard William Dissly to Julia Ann Baldridge; Julia Ann Baldridge Revocable Trust L103, Shannon Hills East, $193,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Paul Casolary, 2008 S. Maple St., Little Rock. Ls14-15 B16, Neimeyer, $186,200.

Teresa Lynn Wood Harrington; Teresa L. Wood; James R. Harrington to Lawrence Patrick Anders, Ls1-2 B17, Fulton, $185,000.

Billy W. Smith; Andrea L. Smith to Donna Callihan, 12 Oak Ridge Drive, Maumelle. L100, Rolling Oaks Phase I of Phase II, $184,500.

Arkansas Federal Credit Union to Arkansas Federal Credit Union, 5 Cardinal Valley Drive, Sherwood. L3, Cardinal Valley, $182,208.

Eric R. Gladish to Lishela Burnett, 104 Meadowlark St., Jacksonville. L110, The Meadows, $181,000.

Edward H. Epperson; Shirley A. Epperson; The Epperson Family Trust to KellCo Investments, Inc., Ls7-12 B9, East Argenta; Ls1-3 & 12 B4, Riverside, $180,000.

SFR3-080, LLC to Maumelle Rental, LLC, 502 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood. L37 A-1R, Maryland Terrace Replat, $180,000.

Tommy L. Townsend; Karen Townsend; Teresa Townsend Wilkison; Lenard Wilison to KellCo Investments, Inc., Ls7-12 B9, East Argenta; Ls1-3 & 12 B4, Riverside, $180,000.

Stephen R. Daniels; Kathleen M. Daniels; The Daniels Living Trust to Joshua Baxter; Devon Baxter, 16 Meadowbrook Drive, Little Rock. L16, West Markham Heights, $175,600.

Patricia A. Thompson; Bobby D. Thompson (dec'd) to Todd Kreps; Shea Kreps, L16 B3, Sherwood North, $174,700.

Jimmy D. Cannon to KellCo Investments, Inc., 8013 Oak Ridge Road, Sherwood. L30, HM Tucker No. 2, $170,000.

Spencer Overby; Kathi Overby to Santillan Family Investments, LLC, Unit 1-E, Medical Towers II HPR, $165,000.

Nema J. Angel; Jewel Angel to Mikaella J. Govan, 5801 Hopson Drive, Little Rock. L15, Oxford, $161,250.

Donald Karpovich to Katherine McClerkin, 128 Dickson Drive, Little Rock. L401, Kingwood Place, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Stephen James McAuliffe, 1101 Sorrells Drive, Jacksonville. L23 B3, Briarfield Section 1, $159,000.

Three Doves, LLC to Shirley G. Conway, L22, Arbor Oaks Phase II, $155,000.

Craig Taylor; Julunda Taylor to Julunda Taylor, 4912 E. Trinity Drive, Little Rock. L43, Wakefield Village No. 4, $155,000.

Cory Nicholson to Michael Paul Carnahan; Halie Hamilton, 2103 West Lane, Jacksonville. L4, Westwood Phase I, $151,500.

Dana S. Yarbough-Fluker; Victor M. Fluker to Fluker & Sons, LLC, L4R B81, John Barrow Replat, $150,000.

Benjamin Paul Sadler; Katherine Karkkainen to Riverwalk Properties, LLC, L8 B9, Giles- Town of Argenta, $150,000.