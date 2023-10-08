Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when South Korean artisans built the martial art gate in downtown Little Rock?

by Celia Storey | Today at 4:30 p.m.
American Taekwondo Association Chairman of the Board Sun C. Lee applauds the conclusion of a construction ceremony June 23, 2006, at the H.U. Lee International Gate and Garden adjacent to the Statehouse Convention Center. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Staton Breidenthal)


The 80-ton Songahm Martial Arts Gate beside the Statehouse Convention Center was crafted 17 years ago by five teams of South Korean artisans...

Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT