The 80-ton Songahm Martial Arts Gate beside the Statehouse Convention Center was crafted 17 years ago by five teams of South Korean artisans...
Remember when South Korean artisans built the martial art gate in downtown Little Rock?by Celia Storey | Today at 4:30 p.m.
American Taekwondo Association Chairman of the Board Sun C. Lee applauds the conclusion of a construction ceremony June 23, 2006, at the H.U. Lee International Gate and Garden adjacent to the Statehouse Convention Center. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Staton Breidenthal)
Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?
