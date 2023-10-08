Remember when South Korean artisans built the martial art gate in downtown Little Rock?

American Taekwondo Association Chairman of the Board Sun C. Lee applauds the conclusion of a construction ceremony June 23, 2006, at the H.U. Lee International Gate and Garden adjacent to the Statehouse Convention Center. (Democrat-Gazette file photo/Staton Breidenthal)



The 80-ton Songahm Martial Arts Gate beside the Statehouse Convention Center was crafted 17 years ago by five teams of South Korean artisans... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Remember when, Arkansas?

