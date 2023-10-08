Retired Ryk St. Vincent still a jack of all trades





Ryk St. Vincent can sing, act, cook and make beautiful cabinets to store your kitchen items.

"Most of my friends, when they come over, either I've cooked something or I'm cooking something," says St. Vincent, 73.

He rehearses daily, in his sunny North Little Rock living room.

"Happy talk ... talk about things you'd like to do. You've got to have a dream. If you don't have a dream, how you gonna have a dream come true?" he sings.

There is history on his walls -- artwork, memorabilia of his career in radio, photos of family members, many long gone. He points out a photo he says is of an uncle who was a pathologist at Walter Reed Hospital, another who played with Count Basie's band and one who was a mechanic for the planes flown by the Tuskegee Airmen. There is a photo of his grandmother's great aunt that sat on his grandmother's piano for years before he enlarged it and realized she was holding a copy of the Mississippi State Census.

"She could read," he says. "I grew up around that all my life, and nobody knew because it was too small to see what she was holding."

There are photos of his children and his grandchildren and the women he has loved, pictures of him performing, and one of him visiting the White House on invitation from then-President Bill Clinton. St. Vincent had a part in "Height of the Sky," directed by Clinton's cousin Lyn Clinton, and the president invited the cast to watch the film with him in the White House theater.

"I did radio for 17 years, and in and out of that I did acting, for maybe 12 different movies -- a couple of big ones," he says. "I did a little comedy, I've done some theater, I was a set designer for a theater company in San Diego -- Southwest Community Theater."

He played a jury foreman in "God's Not Dead 2," and he was a deputy in "A Time to Kill."

For 40 years, St. Vincent was a cabinet maker.

"I made almost every recording studio here in Arkansas," he says. "I did the furniture designs and built the furniture. They wanted my designs because it looked Star Trekkie."

He patented a machine to make round crown molding, having faced a challenge to come up with a way to create that look for a client.

He grew up in St. Louis, where his mother owned a little "greasy-spoon, soul food" restaurant. His father fought in the Korean War and then worked as a shoe repairman.

He remembers a 17-year-old cousin accidentally shot by her boyfriend, and he remembers finding neighbors staring down at the body of a woman shot near the trash cans in the alley behind their homes. The police were there, and he suspects everyone knew who committed the murder, although no one was charged.

"I went back home and my mother said, 'What was going on?' I said, 'They found Ms. Dorothy dead by the trash cans,'" he says. "I never said another word to anybody else about it."

There were bright spots from that time, as well.

A man, Mr. Brown, who lived next door with his family taught St. Vincent to use the tools in his shop -- including a drill that would shave metal "like you do ice cream or like you peel a banana skin."

"I built go-karts, I built all kinds of things," says St. Vincent, who sometimes sneaked out of his house and over to Mr. Brown's for help with a project late at night or early in the morning, much to his mother's chagrin.

St. Vincent built a scooter out of a kitchen chair and a Briggs & Stratton engine with Mr. Brown's help. He took it with him in 1979 when he moved to San Diego.

"I rebuilt it seven times and I used it to do mobile advertising," he says. "I would advertise for the San Diego Ballet or for Orville Redenbacher popcorn, for the jewelry store downtown, for concerts, for SeaWorld, all kinds of things."

St. Vincent moved in with an uncle when he was 15, helping him put up sheet rock and do other construction-type jobs.

"It was a good match. He had work and I didn't mind working," he says.

He has, after all, done a great deal of work in his lifetime.

"I'm a jack of all trades," he says, pondering whether he could be master of none.

He has never embalmed a body or laid bricks, he concedes, but he has done a little of just about everything else, including serving in the U.S. Marines.

His first radio job was in Los Angeles after he got out of the military. Subsequent radio positions took him to Connecticut, Florida, Mississippi, and finally Arkansas.

"I got out of it and started building cabinets and that worked out well," he says. "It gave me some autonomy."

Retired for about 10 years, St. Vincent spends some of his time engineering mechanisms for various customers with a 3D printer.

He enjoys tinkering, he says, "But I stay busy to stay busy."

