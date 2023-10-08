Rogers’ fire chief since ’09 to retire

ROGERS -- Fire Chief Tom Jenkins will retire at the end of the year, he said Friday.

Jenkins, Rogers' fire chief for nearly 15 years, said he will take on a federal position that will keep him working in the areas of fire and emergency service. He will stay in Rogers and work remotely.

Mayor Greg Hines said he is proud of the work Jenkins has done for the city.

One of Jenkins' accomplishments is the city's first class rating by the Insurance Services Office. The rating saves homeowners in the city money on their home insurance, but even more money for Rogers businesses and industry, Hines said.

"You don't often think of economic impact when you think about emergency services," he said.

Hines also talked about national accreditation earned by each of the city's emergency agencies: fire, police, emergency medical services and dispatch.

Hines also noted the advancement of the department's medical services. Jenkins worked to get the firefighters and paramedics top training and equipment to help them better serve Rogers residents, Hines said.

Each of the department's ambulances is a roving emergency room, he said. And each fire truck is equipped as an ambulance, with the same equipment and staff training.

"You don't want someone to die of a heart attack because the ambulance is across town at a minor wreck," Hines said.

He noted Jenkins has joked that Rogers is the safest city to have a heart attack in.

Hines lauded Jenkins' innovative look at issues, outside-the-box thinking and confidence to try different approaches and question others.

Jenkins in 2017 and 2018 served as president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and got the opportunity to travel the world and observe how other departments worked, Hines shared.

Jenkins, 42, said he started his career as a firefighter in Catoosa, Okla. He was the deputy fire chief in Sand Springs, Okla., immediately before coming to Rogers in January 2009.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who was mayor of Rogers at the time, "lured" Jenkins to Rogers, taking a bit of a risk on an outsider, Jenkins said. Hines served on the City Council at the time.

"But I couldn't imagine my life any different," Jenkins said. "I'm just thankful that they have given me the opportunity to lead -- and that they never got tired of me and adopted me as a hometown boy."

Hines said he was not surprised Jenkins got a new opportunity, adding Jenkins over the years had many opportunities because of his leadership.

"But he finally got one that made him pause. I think he's more surprised than I am."

The Fire Department's 150 members operate out of eight fire stations, a training campus and a risk reduction facility for building inspectors and fire marshals, according to a Friday post on the city's Facebook page.

The city has posted on Facebook a call for applicants for the chief's position. The job description lists the chief's starting salary as $122,314 or higher, depending on experience.

Jenkins is leaving the department in a good position, with plenty of talent in the agency, Hines said. He expects to receive good applicants for the chief's job from within the department and elsewhere in the state.