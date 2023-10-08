Smallmouths in October

GLENWOOD -- Something about being on an Arkansas stream in October touches a wire within that pulses excitement.

It's the same feeling I get being in a resort town after the tourist season ends. The crowds are gone and the streets are empty. The natives are back to their normal routines. The seasonal shops are tidying up and scaling back for the lean seasons. Business as usual is the bustling time. This is more like business as normal. It seems more real.

Rusty Pruitt and I had been eagerly looking forward to our annual fall float fishing trip with friends on the Buffalo River. We've been doing it the first weekend in October for ages, but it splintered this year. Pruitt and I committed to playing in a benefit golf tournament today. Another member has a football game to attend out of state. Another member also has a commitment out of state.

It kind of reminded me of The Beatles' "Get Back" project. The lads considered staging an extravaganza, but they couldn't agree where it should be or what form it should take. In the end, they said, "To heck with it. Let's go up on the roof."

After commiserating our regret about the collapse of our usual extravaganza, Pruitt and I decided that a scaled down day trip to the Caddo River was a fine alternative.

Wouldn't you know it, that happened to be the day it rained for the first time in weeks. Undeterred, we called Thomas Kerberskey, owner of Lucky's Canoe and Kayak Rental in Glenwood.

"What do you think the rain is going to do to the river today?" I asked.

"Not much today," Kerberskey replied. "Tonight it'll be a whole different story. It'll mess everything up for a couple of days if we get it the way they're predicting."

"That's music to my ears," I said. "My buddy and I are on our way."

Lucky's busy season is over for the year, but Kerberskey was waiting when Pruitt and I arrived. He asked where we wanted to put in and how far we wanted to float.

"I'm thinking we'll just put our stuff in a canoe right here and wade upstream. It's already kind of late, so we don't have time to go very far anyway."

"Well, heck, if that's all you want to do, just take a canoe and bring it back when you're done," Kerberskey said, relieved that the matter was out of his hands.

With the river so low and so slow, wade conditions were excellent. Pruitt wore waders, but I wore shorts and wading shoes. The water was still warm enough that there was no initial shock and adjustment period that usually occurs when you enter waist-deep water unprotected.

We started fishing before we even got the canoe's keel wet. There are two rock jetties on the opposite side of the river to stabilize the bank. The water is fast as it comes around the ends of the jetties, and there are deep holes directly downstream. I caught two 12-inch and one 9-inch smallmouth bass from the upper jetty in quick succession. A big one took Pruitt's plastic lizard, but it held fast to the tail without the hook touching its mouth. When Pruitt finally set the hook, he yanked the lure away from the fish, and it did not bite again.

Thankfully the rain abated for the duration of our visit. A warm, gentle breeze rattled the leaves on the sycamore trees. A bald eagle banked overhead. A kingfisher taunted us and squirrels chattered from the trees up the hillsides.

I love about October the sense of subtle urgency in the air. I can feel it, smell it. Even on a gray, deep overcast day, the light has a distinctive cast that I don't see any other time. Maybe it's because it's my birth month that I feel these things, the way a salmon knows the stream of its birth despite its years at sea. I get a feeling in October that I don't feel in any other month. The nearest I can describe it is contentment.

Pruitt and I waded upstream fishing casually, making each other roar with jokes and ad-lib dialogue from absurd, imaginary situations. Occasionally we caught a smallmouth bass or a Kentucky bass.

We expected to catch several big bass in the next rapid. Everything about it looked right. The tail of the rapid narrowed to a swift chute. Boulders were on the right side. Big boulders and chunk rock littered the bottom of the chute. It's the kind of place that big smallmouths love, but we did not get a bite.

We also fished the wide side pool on the other side of a sandy spit. It looked similar to a place we fished upstream from the Amity Access a few years ago when I caught a mess of big smallmouths on a Whopper Plopper, but we didn't get a bite there.

That is a long rapid. The middle part is wide and slow. There, Pruitt caught two of the biggest Ozark bass that I have seen. I caught one that was slightly smaller.

"That was dinner right there, and we let them go," Pruitt said.

"I know," I said. "Few things are better than pan-fried rock bass with butter and lemon pepper. I think it's better than crappie."

At the top of that rapid is a long pool that stretches to the tail of the Flag Hole. Pruitt walked to the pool while I towed the canoe up the rapid. He made one cast and set the hook on the biggest fish of the day, a feisty 15-inch smallmouth.

"The lizard barely even hit the water," Pruitt said. "It's like he was looking up waiting for it."

"He's been sitting there all day praying for a lizard to drop out of a tree," I said. "Boy, wasn't he disappointed?"

We caught a few more before our internal alarm clocks sounded. It was getting dark. It was time to go.

By then, the big smallmouths had gathered at the mouths of the riffles. We watch massive wakes streak away as we approached. We filed that observation away for our next visit to whichever river it turns out to be.