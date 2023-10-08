Spark! led by last year’s honorees

The Museum of Discovery in downtown Little Rock offers children and adults the opportunity to interact with science in exciting, hands-on ways. To extend their impact and gather back-end funding, the museum hosts Spark!, their signature fundraising event.

Co-chairs of the fundraiser Keli Wylie, assistant chief engineer for program delivery at the Arkansas Department of Transportation, and Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water, know just how important it is to promote STEM, an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, education and interest.

"When you walk up to a 10-year-old today and ask what they want to be, their answer is a YouTuber. That's what they're exposed to on a daily basis and it's also what they have their hands on," Bohannon, a Hendrix graduate, says.

"STEM education and exposing people to careers that they may know nothing about is so critical. Kids need to get their hands on something other than the game or the phone," he says.

Wylie, an engineer, has always understood the importance of STEM exposure. She, herself, benefited from it growing up and may not have been in her current position otherwise.

"From my perspective as a female in the engineering field, when I started it was a little more rare than it is today. Now we are seeing an influx in young women who are pursuing engineering, which highlights the importance of STEM exposure ... just to let kids know that those are options," she said.

"I love to say, 'if you can see it you can be it.' ... That's so true because growing up, I did not know any female engineers. It was actually a man who encouraged me to pursue engineering," says Wylie, who thought she'd be an accountant when she grew up. "Just being exposed to people that are in that field -- scientists, engineers, chemists -- all of that gives people a pathway to pursue those studies."

Bohannon agrees, saying "[Children] have to see people like themselves succeeding in that career. So when [Wylie] talks about women, girls need to see other women succeed in the field so they can say 'I can do that.'"

Still, Bohannon recognizes another concern facing the STEM field, that of skilled individuals aging out of the workforce.

"When we look at the workforce today and the number of people who are aging out, the silver tsunami as we call it, keeping young people and kids interested in STEM careers is critical to carrying out the mission of protecting public health for [Central Arkansas Water]," he says. "It's critical that we have those skills moving forward."

These challenges and developments within the STEM field make it all the more critical that institutions like the Museum of Discovery continue to bring awareness to the field and cultivate interest in STEM careers, and Spark! gives individuals an opportunity to take a more hands on approach in helping and enjoying the museum.

The event is broken into two parts, which allows individuals to lean more into both aspects of Spark!

"There's a luncheon that honors the Spark! Stars individually. And that's a great opportunity to bring focus to them and introduce them to people who they may not have known and what their role is in the community," Wylie says. "Then there's a gala the following week. That's where we have our silent auction, we'll be able to socialize and engage with parts of the museum."

The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 and the gala portion of the event will be on the evening of Nov. 7.

Both Wylie and Bohannon were honored as Spark! Stars but for very different reasons.

"Keli is what I call a true STEMster, she has that background," Bohannon says. "I'm a lawyer. It doesn't matter how you got there, when you recognize that those skills are important. ... It truly is about supporting [those contributing to STEM fields]."

Now as chairs of the event, they have a different perspective on what Spark! means for the Museum of Discovery.

"Coming back as chairs this year, our role is really just to support and help the museum in recognizing other individuals and by raising money," Bohannon says. "To have great exhibits and to have a great museum it takes money."

"The museum is under construction right now and kids always want to see new exhibits. ... To keep kids coming back, to keep kids engaged, the museum has to constantly be reinventing itself in terms of what it's providing and what it's doing," he says.

Guests will be able to interact with new exhibits during the gala. According to the museum website the interactive portion last year was "a unique event -- no sit-down dinner, no speeches, just a lot of hands-on science, great food and drinks and small-but-premium live and silent auctions." This year will be similar, according to the organizers.