Top-ranked Bulldogs thrash Wildcats

ATHENS, Ga. -- Carson Beck passed for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns, Brock Bowers had 7 catches for 132 yards and No. 1 Georgia cruised to a 51-13 victory over No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night.

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC) extended their winning streak to 23 straight games and are the SEC's lone unbeaten team this season.

Georgia has won 14 in a row over Kentucky and has victories in 33 consecutive regular-season games, a streak that began Nov. 21, 2020, against Mississippi State.

Coming off a stunning beatdown of Florida last week, Kentucky (5-1, 2-1) carried none of the momentum it had from that game, allowing Georgia to score on all six of its first-half possessions and trailing 34-7 at intermission.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns in the first half on Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's 40-yard catch, Rara Thomas' 15-yard catch, Oscar Delp's 5-yard catch and Kendall Milton's 5-yard run. Peyton Woodring kicked two field goals and added another in the third quarter.

The Wildcats managed 127 yards of offense in the first half, but they got off to a good start in the third as Maxwell Hairston intercepted Beck and Ray Davis followed with a 26-yard touchdown catch to cut the lead to 34-13.

That was as good as it would get for Kentucky.

Bowers caught a 49-yard pass down the left side to set up Woodring's 36-yard field goal midway through the second quarter, padding the lead to 24-7. The All-America tight end dropped a 17-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone on the previous play, but he made up for it with a 21-yard touchdown catch that made it 44-13 late in the third.

Beck was 11 of 11 for 146 yards in the first quarter and finished the first half 21 of 26 for 307 yards, three scores and a passer efficiency rating of 218.

He finished 28 of 35 passing with an efficiency rating of 204.5. It was the first complete game played by Beck, who has taken over for departed starter Stetson Bennett IV and began the game ranked ninth nationally in passing with 299.4 yards per game. He has 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in six games.

Brock Vandagriff played quarterback in the fourth quarter for Georgia and led a late touchdown drive that ended the scoring.

Davis, a graduate transfer who leads the SEC in rushing, finished with 59 yards on 15 carries. He ran for 280 of Kentucky's 329 yards rushing in last week's 33-14 home win over Florida, scoring three times on the ground, with a 9-yard touchdown reception.

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart improved to 87-15 in his eight-year tenure.

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint gets into the end zone past Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia running back Kendall Milton, right, gets a hoist from Zion Loge to celebrate his touchdown run against Kentucky during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia defenders Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) and Kamari Lassiter sack Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint breaks away from Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress for a touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas catches a touchdown pass past Kentucky defensive back Maxwell Hairston during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Beck during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Kentucky coach Mark Stoops stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

