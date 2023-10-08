Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 25-Oct. 2 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 25

Melissa Dawn Rather, 43, and Ashley Nicole Tatum, 34, both of Catoosa, Okla.

Samuel Jose Leon Ponce, 21, and Perla Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, both of Van Buren

Reynaldo Antonio Garcia Baltodano, 39, and Mayra Alejandra Arguello Garcia, 39, both of Fort Smith

Rickey Nelson Lanier, 64, Fort Smith, and Miranda L. Lafferty, 44, Spiro, Okla.

Jerry Lee Hays, 23, and Baylee Jade Slate, 23, both of Fort Smith

Fabian Martinez Picazo, 24, Clarksville, and Norma Leticia Uribe, 22, Fort Smith

Sept. 26

Jon Bailey Lane, 19, Muskogee, Okla., and Brooklyn Diane Dickey, 17, Eufaula, Okla.

Steven Neal David, 43, and Kristi Jo Lokey, 51, both of Pocola, Okla.

Sept. 27

David Lee Jarnagin, 53, and Barbara Ariane Young, 41, both of Fort Smith

Bryan Paul Thurmond, 54, and Kimberly Dawn Frisby, 40, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Raul Humberto Suria, 48, and Juana Torres Lopez, 48, both of Fort Smith

Christine Lachelle Miller, 33, and Jamie Lind Davis, 33, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Sept. 28

Manuel Salas Moreno, 30, and Vanessa Y. Rangel-Solis, 27, both of Fort Smith

Quintin Jeremiah Johnson, 37, Uniontown, and Ashleigh Nicole Cox, 28, Fort Smith

Robert L. Arnold Jr., 56, and Debbie Sue Buckner, 57, both of Keota, Okla.

Brandon Edward Shown, 38, Greenwood, and Kayla Nicole Hawk, 39, Fort Smith

John Dillon Carson, 30, and Amanda Aksorn Sananikone, 25, both of Hackett

Joseph William Roberts, 39, and Megan Elane Monks, 45, both of Hartford

Kyler Ray Jones, 32, and Cassondra Nadine Truett, 32, both of Stilwell, Okla.

B.J. Wardour Sorensen, 37, and Joardin Elizabeth Hightower, 29, both of Greenwood

Zane Alexander Gattis, 27, and Courtney Danielle Starkey, 23, both of Fort Smith

Tyler Joshua Jackson, 23, and Elizabeth Ann Harcrow, 22, both of Roland, Okla.

Michael Payton Kirkes, 23, Talihina, Okla., and Rachel Ann Robbins, 21, Fort Smith

Landon Mitchell West, 29, and McKinley Brianna Stites, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Sept. 29

Jeremy Nathaniel Cauley, 34, Hugo, Okla., and Teiera Nicole White, 38, Anna, Texas

Jessie Edward Morris, 30, and Tina Nichole Nixon, 20, both of McCurtain, Okla.

Steven Dewayne Morris, 28, and Chelsea Leeann Brashier, 28, both of McCurtain, Okla.

Jerry Ray Boatman, 75, and Patricia A. Matthews, 72, both of Shawnee, Okla.

Danesh Bagga, 24, and Thalea Sherelle Largent, 28, both of Fort Smith

Troy Matthew Engnath, 57, Bixby, Okla., and Kerry Ann Weger, 56, Jenks, Okla.

Warren Nicholas McMillan, 34, and Amanda Mae McMillan, 41, both of Greenwood

Christopher Michael Lamb, 41, and Lauren Bell Parker, 34, both of Springdale

Zachry Addison Cogell, 27, and Rachel Alaine Cole, 27, both of Fort Smith

Howard James Stewart, 55, Oklahoma City, and Dedria M. Dye, 50, Greenwood

Vinson Joey Peterson, 66, and Deanna Renee Pelland, 53, both of Fort Smith

Jeremy Keith Hill, 40, and Kristin Dawn Armstrong, 38, both of Booneville

Christopher Aaron Williams, 25, and Emily Grace Winters, 20, both of Fort Smith

Oct. 2

Tyler Marie Apanavicius, 29, Barling, and Destiny Anne Gillum, 25, Fort Smith

Stacey Todd Skaggs, 53, Fort Smith, and Michele Renee Orndoff, 60, Mansfield

Dusty Joe Robertson, 29, Chickasha, Okla., and Tammy Lynn Martin, 44, Sallisaw, Okla.

Joshua Flay Dutton, 32, and Danielle Caleen Henley, 42, both of Muldrow, Okla.