Twenty couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 25-Oct. 2 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 25
Melissa Dawn Rather, 43, and Ashley Nicole Tatum, 34, both of Catoosa, Okla.
Samuel Jose Leon Ponce, 21, and Perla Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, both of Van Buren
Reynaldo Antonio Garcia Baltodano, 39, and Mayra Alejandra Arguello Garcia, 39, both of Fort Smith
Rickey Nelson Lanier, 64, Fort Smith, and Miranda L. Lafferty, 44, Spiro, Okla.
Jerry Lee Hays, 23, and Baylee Jade Slate, 23, both of Fort Smith
Fabian Martinez Picazo, 24, Clarksville, and Norma Leticia Uribe, 22, Fort Smith
Sept. 26
Jon Bailey Lane, 19, Muskogee, Okla., and Brooklyn Diane Dickey, 17, Eufaula, Okla.
Steven Neal David, 43, and Kristi Jo Lokey, 51, both of Pocola, Okla.
Sept. 27
David Lee Jarnagin, 53, and Barbara Ariane Young, 41, both of Fort Smith
Bryan Paul Thurmond, 54, and Kimberly Dawn Frisby, 40, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Raul Humberto Suria, 48, and Juana Torres Lopez, 48, both of Fort Smith
Christine Lachelle Miller, 33, and Jamie Lind Davis, 33, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Sept. 28
Manuel Salas Moreno, 30, and Vanessa Y. Rangel-Solis, 27, both of Fort Smith
Quintin Jeremiah Johnson, 37, Uniontown, and Ashleigh Nicole Cox, 28, Fort Smith
Robert L. Arnold Jr., 56, and Debbie Sue Buckner, 57, both of Keota, Okla.
Brandon Edward Shown, 38, Greenwood, and Kayla Nicole Hawk, 39, Fort Smith
John Dillon Carson, 30, and Amanda Aksorn Sananikone, 25, both of Hackett
Joseph William Roberts, 39, and Megan Elane Monks, 45, both of Hartford
Kyler Ray Jones, 32, and Cassondra Nadine Truett, 32, both of Stilwell, Okla.
B.J. Wardour Sorensen, 37, and Joardin Elizabeth Hightower, 29, both of Greenwood
Zane Alexander Gattis, 27, and Courtney Danielle Starkey, 23, both of Fort Smith
Tyler Joshua Jackson, 23, and Elizabeth Ann Harcrow, 22, both of Roland, Okla.
Michael Payton Kirkes, 23, Talihina, Okla., and Rachel Ann Robbins, 21, Fort Smith
Landon Mitchell West, 29, and McKinley Brianna Stites, 24, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Sept. 29
Jeremy Nathaniel Cauley, 34, Hugo, Okla., and Teiera Nicole White, 38, Anna, Texas
Jessie Edward Morris, 30, and Tina Nichole Nixon, 20, both of McCurtain, Okla.
Steven Dewayne Morris, 28, and Chelsea Leeann Brashier, 28, both of McCurtain, Okla.
Jerry Ray Boatman, 75, and Patricia A. Matthews, 72, both of Shawnee, Okla.
Danesh Bagga, 24, and Thalea Sherelle Largent, 28, both of Fort Smith
Troy Matthew Engnath, 57, Bixby, Okla., and Kerry Ann Weger, 56, Jenks, Okla.
Warren Nicholas McMillan, 34, and Amanda Mae McMillan, 41, both of Greenwood
Christopher Michael Lamb, 41, and Lauren Bell Parker, 34, both of Springdale
Zachry Addison Cogell, 27, and Rachel Alaine Cole, 27, both of Fort Smith
Howard James Stewart, 55, Oklahoma City, and Dedria M. Dye, 50, Greenwood
Vinson Joey Peterson, 66, and Deanna Renee Pelland, 53, both of Fort Smith
Jeremy Keith Hill, 40, and Kristin Dawn Armstrong, 38, both of Booneville
Christopher Aaron Williams, 25, and Emily Grace Winters, 20, both of Fort Smith
Oct. 2
Tyler Marie Apanavicius, 29, Barling, and Destiny Anne Gillum, 25, Fort Smith
Stacey Todd Skaggs, 53, Fort Smith, and Michele Renee Orndoff, 60, Mansfield
Dusty Joe Robertson, 29, Chickasha, Okla., and Tammy Lynn Martin, 44, Sallisaw, Okla.
Joshua Flay Dutton, 32, and Danielle Caleen Henley, 42, both of Muldrow, Okla.