UAPB coach staying upbeat

With a bye week coming roughly halfway through the season for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, it provides a good chance to reflect on the first half of Alonzo Hampton's first season as a head coach.

Although their record isn't what he hoped, Hampton said he has loved the experience so far.

"That's been fabulous," Hampton said. "I enjoy every single day. Man, if you could ever get in my office, I got notes all over it. I'm a collection of things. I take notes. Every day here's a different challenge, and I put it on my computer. I put it on my desktop. I throw it in this folder. I keep telling myself we just gotta be able to get through the first year, because now I know everywhere to be, everything I gotta do."

This is Hampton's 23rd year as a football coach but his first as a collegiate head coach. He was an assistant at UAPB in 2006 when the Golden Lions reached the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game, and he has made it clear that he intends to lead UAPB back to that stage with his "Restore the Pride" mantra.

Although Hampton and his coaches are working hard to make that happen, he said he is enjoying the process, win or lose.

"People say, 'Coach, you're always smiling.'" Hampton said. "I'm never not gonna smile. I haven't had a bad day. I'm not going to have a bad day. Now I get disappointed when I don't win, because I know the work that we put in as coaches ... but I'm never going to be discouraged. I know who holds my tomorrow. You can't get me with that."

UAPB most recently won the West Division in the 2021 spring season but has finished last in the division in the two seasons since. Hampton seeks to improve upon that, but he acknowledges that rebuilding takes time.

The Golden Lions are 1-4 and 0-2 in the SWAC entering October, though two of their losses went down to the wire.

UAPB was in the red zone against Tennessee State with a chance to win the game had the Golden Lions connected on one of their shots to the end zone. Instead, they attempted a field goal to force overtime and the kick was blocked. The Golden Lions later led Alabama A&M at halftime, but couldn't hold on in the fourth quarter.

Hampton said he wishes UAPB had another win or two, but he is certain those wins will come.

"I'm going to wake up every morning smiling, motivated and trying to get these kids to understand that we're going to be good, but in order to be good, you gotta work," Hampton said. "That's where we're at with this program. Everybody that touches this program, from administration, from support staff to faculty, it's work to be done. If we continue to just stay arm-in-arm, one team, one roar, then the Golden Lions, we'll eventually get where we want to go."

Hampton and the Golden Lions spent the bye week looking back and working on correcting mistakes from the first five games. Now they'll turn their attention to a road game at Mississippi Valley State. There are tough games still ahead, including home dates with Jackson State and Grambling State and a road trip to Prairie View A&M.

Hampton said success will require hard work from the players, but he doesn't want them overthinking it or getting too stressed out.

"I tell the players, it's my job to make sure they understand it's no pressure on them," Hampton said. "I want all the pressure on me and the staff. I want you guys to go out and have fun. I want you guys to go out there, go to class and make good grades, be great in the community."