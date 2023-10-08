UAPB gears up for ’23 homecoming

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host its annual homecoming celebration Oct. 15-21 as it continues its sesquicentennial celebration incorporating the homecoming theme, "150 Years of Excellence -- Simply the Best."

The official UAPB 2023 homecoming celebration includes events for students, alumni and the Pine Bluff community.

"Homecoming is the largest annual event in Pine Bluff," Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said in a news release. "Because this year marks 150 years since the university was established, this will be a special time for students, alumni and friends.

Schedule of events:

Oct. 15 -- The 2023 homecoming celebration will begin with UAPB Day at Full Counsel Church, 517 S. Cherry St. Sponsored by Word of Faith Student Fellowship -- UAPB Chapter, the free, public event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth).

Oct. 15 -- The day continues with the Gospel Extravaganza, sponsored by the Union Programming Board, at 5 p.m. in the STEM Conference Center.

Oct. 16 -- The momentum continues with Paint the Paws at 11 a.m. on L.A."Prexy" Davis Drive. Sponsored by the Homecoming Committee and with volunteers from the Art Guild, the event will feature students and faculty as they paint paw prints along the length of "Prexy" Drive until they reach Simmons Bank Field.

Oct. 17 -- Festivities elevate with the Annual Homecoming Campus Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower and a Comedy Show at 8 p.m. at the STEM.

Oct. 18 -- The campus celebrates Pretty Wednesday -- Homecoming style from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a formal coronation ceremony crowning Kaitlyn E. Peterson as Miss UAPB and Jonathan M. Burgess as Mr. UAPB at the Pine Bluff Convention Center at 7 p.m. Miss and Mr. UAPB are natives of Pine Bluff and graduates of Pine Bluff High School. Peterson is majoring in education, and Burgess is majoring in industrial technology and applied engineering at UAPB.

Oct. 19 -- The day will begin with the alumni golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The deadline to register is Oct. 9. Registration for the event can be completed by calling the Office of Alumni Affairs at (870) 575-8499 or visiting the UAPB Homecoming 2023 Schedule of Events website.

Oct. 20 -- UAPB hosts the Annual Alumni Assembly at a new time – 9 a.m. – in H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex. At 12:30 p.m., the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will present its Alumni Luncheon & General Membership Meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. This year's event includes the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Alumni Queen Presentation, and Compassionate and Committed Service Awards. Admission is $75. The link to purchase tickets: https://uapbalumni.org/event/alumni-luncheon-to-honor-hall-of-fame-inductees-and-alumni-queen-on-october-20-2023/

Oct. 21 -- Participants may join the Run Da Yard 2-Mile Walk Run from 7-9 a.m., followed by the annual Homecoming Parade that will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff. Applications and instructions for the parade are available on the UAPB Homecoming website. The parade application deadline is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

Pre-game tailgate activities will begin at noon at Simmons Bank Field, hosted by Super 1 Foods, and recognize the 1993 UAPB football team as they celebrate their 30-year reunion before kickoff. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. when the Golden Lions will play Alcorn State. Tickets for the game can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (870) 575-8601 or by visiting www.uapblionsroar.com/tickets.

For more information about the official UAPB Homecoming Week 2023 festivities visit https://uapbhc.wordpress.com/