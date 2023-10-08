UAW President Fain rallies with other unions in Chicago





CHICAGO -- The president of the United Auto Workers and other labor leaders headlined a rally Saturday in Chicago to maintain union members' support for a strike against Detroit automakers that is now in its fourth week.

UAW President Shawn Fain, using language that has become familiar over the past month, portrayed the strike as a pivotal moment for organized labor and part of a war pitting working people against "the billionaire class and corporate greed."

Fain provided no new details on negotiations or whether talks continued on Saturday. A spokesman for General Motors said talks were continuing but without news to report. A spokeswoman for Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Ram and Dodge brands, said there was nothing to update Saturday. Ford did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The union claimed a breakthrough on Friday, when GM agreed to put workers at new electric vehicle battery plants under the UAW's national contract.



