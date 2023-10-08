UAW strike slows salons, bars, eateries

WAYNE, Mich. -- Nearly three weeks into the United Auto Workers' strike of the three Detroit automakers, the cottage industry of small businesses -- restaurants, bars and salons -- around two of the three auto plants where union members first began picketing are starting to feel the economic pain, though many say they support the striking workers.

The results have been mixed so far, with some businesses feeling the effects and others claiming they haven't suffered much. Yet public officials in both Wayne and Toledo, Ohio, said they know the longer the strike drags on, the more it will hit the bottom line of small businesses and their communities.

At Zingers Bar & Grill, about a half-mile from the Stellantis plant in Toledo, which employs more than 4,100 workers, the number of customers has decreased significantly since the strike started, said Violet Wagner, the business' head bartender.

"I've been here a long time myself -- for almost 30 years -- and they've always patronized us and kept our doors open," Wagner said of autoworkers.

Kathy's Secret, a family-run salon in the shadow of the massive Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, saw about 10 fewer customers in the past two weeks, said one of the owners, Linda Scroi. That's about half-a-day's worth of customers, Scroi said.

"But before the strike, we had a bit of a rush of people coming in from the plant," Scroi said. "My husband retired from the Wayne assembly plant. I know how important that work is."

Even some businesses that aren't near a striking auto plant or distribution center could be affected by the work stoppages. Joe Renkiewicz, owner of the hat shop Henry The Hatter, with locations in Detroit and Southfield, said many of his customers are in the UAW or other unions.

"Throughout history, we've noted that any time there was a strike or even a looming strike, it did affect our business quite a bit," Renkiewicz said about Henry The Hatter, which was established in 1893.

The shop has experienced a 10%-12% decrease in business compared with this time last year, primarily due to the warm weather, he said. The coming weekend is a popular time for people to buy fall and winter products, and Renkiewicz said he expects the weather and the strike will affect sales then.

"Just looking forward, as long as these guys are going to be out of work, we're going to see a cutback in customers," he said.

The UAW's strike through the first two weeks has resulted in $3.95 billion in economic losses nationwide from direct wages lost plus red ink suffered by General Motors Co., Ford and Stellantis, its suppliers and dealers, according to an estimate by the East Lansing, Mich.-based Anderson Economic Group, AEG. The estimate doesn't include any initial effects of the UAW's decision Sept. 30 to have workers walk out at Ford's Chicago Assembly plant and GM's Lansing Delta Assembly plant.

The hemorrhaging losses don't include the ripples spreading to nonautomotive businesses because any data on that impact, such as the state's gross domestic product and retail sales, won't be known for months, said economist Patrick Anderson, AEG's principal and CEO.

But the losses will be real because the money spent at small shops fades as the discretionary spending of striking workers and other affected employees temporarily dips, he said.

"People who think they might be losing wages in the next month or two tend to stop buying things they don't have to buy," Anderson said.

POT SHOP DISCOUNTS

The strike started Sept. 15 when the UAW unleashed a targeted walkout strategy starting with plant work stoppages at Ford's Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Stellantis' Toledo Assembly Complex and GM's Wentzville Assembly in Missouri.

The strike has since been expanded to include all Stellantis and GM parts distribution centers and two SUV plants: GM's Lansing Delta Township plant and Ford's Chicago Assembly. That brings the number of autoworkers on strike to 25,300 out of 146,000 UAW members at the companies.

The automakers and union remain at odds over UAW demands to provide pensions for all employees and retiree health care, eliminate the two-tiered jobs system, restore the jobs bank and give wage increases of 36% over four years.

Many small businesses and community leaders are rolling with the uncertainty.

Across the street from the Ford factory on Michigan Avenue, which has 4,600 workers, the Wayne Releaf Provisioning & Cultivation Center, a cannabis dispensary, is offering 20% discounts to UAW members during the strike. That's helped to keep sales steady, said owner Kim Russo. The shop also sells some non-cannabis related items.

"They are our neighbors and part of our community," Russo said of the members. "We support them, and many of the workers have been supportive of our businesses."

At Brookie's Cafe Wayne, the restaurant has donated free food to striking members. In return, many UAW workers continue to stop by the eatery, said manager Takara Johnson.

"We haven't seen much change" in business, so far, Johnson said.

LOCAL OFFICIALS' SUPPORT

Local politicians in Toledo and Wayne also stand with the striking workers. Wayne Mayor John Rhesa has walked the picket line with workers. The Toledo City Council on Sept. 26 passed a resolution showing support for the striking workers.

Toledo City Council member Nick Komives predicted "the first layer of impact" the Ohio city will see from the strike will hit restaurants, bars and retail stores that are near the plant. Normally several thousand workers go to shifts at the Jeep factory, but they're now staying at home, except for the one day a week they have to participate in the picket line.

"The traffic that would normally support a lot of these other businesses just isn't there," he said.

"It's too soon to tell what the impact is so far," Rhesa said. "I'm talking to many small businesses" to gauge the situation.

"Of course, there will be many who will see an impact," Rhesa said.

The property taxes alone of the Ford facilities make up 8% of the city's revenue, he said.

IMPACT ON BUSINESS

Zingers Bar & Grill in Toledo is already being affected by the strike. Normally, some Stellantis autoworkers go to Zingers for lunch before their shift, and some go after work for an hour or so, said Wagner, the head bartender.

"We pretty much have always tried to cater to them, because they're like our No. 1 priority as far as I am concerned," she said.

The strike has decreased the number of customers at Zingers, but some UAW members are still going in, Wagner said. Some of her customers are being more frugal in what they order than they normally would be, she said.

When asked about the strike, Wagner said she hopes the autoworkers "get the things that they're asking for" and that the UAW and Stellantis can come to an agreement.

Toledo City Council member Theresa Morris said the city is estimating that if all approximately 10,000 UAW workers in the Toledo area were on strike, it would affect the city's income tax collections by approximately $1.5 million a month. But only the UAW members at the Toledo Assembly Complex are on strike.

Toledo has built up a rainy day fund over the last several years, which it could draw from during the strike if it needs to, Komives said.

He said he hopes the businesses near the complex "are able to sustain and make it through just as much as the workers are, as they fight this battle."

Morris said the impacts of the strike are seen in "all facets," including bars, restaurants, grocery stores, community events, local arts venues and food pantries. She added Toledo could see the effects in housing and social services the longer the strike occurs.