Verlander, offense lead Astros to win

HOUSTON -- Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings, Yordan Alvarez homered twice and the Houston Astros held on for a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in their AL division series opener Saturday.

Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Alvarez had three RBI as the defending World Series champions earned their 10th consecutive victory in Game 1 of a division series.

Former Astros star Carlos Correa had two hits for the Twins, who continued to struggle at the plate with runners in scoring position. They were 1 for 12 after going 1 for 10 in the wild card series against Toronto.

Verlander settled in after a shaky start and the Astros built a 5-0 lead through six innings with big swings from Altuve and Alvarez.

Héctor Neris took over for Verlander to start the seventh. With two outs, Jorge Polanco hit a soaring three-run homer to right field. Two pitches later, rookie Royce Lewis hit his third home run in three playoff games to make it 5-4.

In the bottom half, Caleb Thielbar entered to face Alvarez with one out. The slugger became the first left-handed hitter to hit a home run off Thielbar this season when he smacked an off-speed pitch off the foul pole in right to give Houston an insurance run.

Bryan Abreu got four outs for the Astros, striking out three, and Ryan Pressly fanned two in a scoreless ninth for the save. He struck out Lewis to end it.

The best-of-five series continues tonight in Houston, with Framber Valdez on the mound for the AL West champion Astros against Pablo López.

Altuve pounced on Bailey Ober's first pitch for his first career leadoff homer in the playoffs. Alvarez connected off Ober on a two-run shot in the third to make it 3-0.

Verlander, 40, allowed 4 hits and walked 3 to get his 17th win in 35 postseason starts. The three-time Cy Young Award winner returned to the Astros this summer in a trade with the New York Mets.

Altuve, who was 0 for 23 to open the playoffs last season, has 24 career postseason home runs, which ranks second in major league history to Manny Ramirez (29). Saturday was Altuve's eighth home run in the first inning of a playoff game, the most in MLB history.

Ober allowed 4 hits and 3 runs over 3 innings in his playoff debut for the AL Central champion Twins, who completed a two-game sweep of Toronto in the wild-card round to win a playoff series for the first time in 21 years.

The Twins had chances early but were unable to push any runs across against Verlander.

Minnesota had runners on first and second with no outs in the first. Lewis grounded into a double play before Verlander walked Max Kepler. Alex Kirilloff grounded out to end the threat.

Correa singled to start the second before a one-out single by Ryan Jeffers. This time Verlander escaped the jam when Michael A. Taylor grounded into a double play.

Edouard Julien doubled with no outs in the third, but the Twins didn't get another hit until a single by Jeffers with no outs in the seventh.

There was one out in the third when Ober plunked Alex Bregman. Two pitches later, Alvarez knocked a changeup 379 feet into the seats in right field to make it 3-0.

It was the seventh career postseason home run for the 26-year-old. He watched the ball sail for a couple of seconds before trotting to first base as he casually flipped his bat.

José Abreu's RBI single made it 4-0 in the fifth. Chas McCormick singled with two outs to send another run home, but Abreu was out at third on the play to end the inning.

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez flips his bat after his two-run home run during the third inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)



Houston Astros' Jose Altuve connects for a solo home run during the first inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)



Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober stands on the mound after giving up a two-run home run to designated hitter Yordan Alvarez during the third inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is greeted by first base coach Omar López after a solo home run during the first inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa prepares to bat during the second inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Minnesota Twins designated hitter Royce Lewis signals after his solo home run during the seventh inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)



Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris stands on the mound as Minnesota Twins designated hitter Royce Lewis rounds the bases on a solo home run during the seventh inning in Game 1 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)