WH nearing its choice of homecoming queen

One of 13 seniors at White Hall High School will be named the 2023 Homecoming Queen on Friday.

The announcement of the new homecoming queen will take place at the pep assembly at 2:50 p.m. in the Bert Honey Gymnasium at the high school. The queen will be crowned by School Board President Dr. Raymond Jones in ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. that evening at Bulldog Stadium. The Bulldogs will play the Pine Bluff Zebras after the ceremony, according to a news release.

The members of the homecoming court listed alphabetically are:

Laila Chenell Adams -- the daughter of Chelsea and Reginald Adams. Her escort for the pep assembly is Landen Meredith, son of Ron and Susie Meredith. Her father, Reginald Adams, and brother, Kyrese Banks, will escort her in the evening.

Diala Mohammad Adwan -- the daughter of Ibtisam and Mohammad Adwan. Her escort for the pep assembly is Dakota Pennington, grandson of Leslie Stiltner. Her brother, Basil Adwan, will escort her in the evening.

Ryan Bullard -- the daughter of Tish and Oscar Bullard. Her escort for the pep assembly is Brayden Smith, son of Kristin Smith. Her father, Oscar Bullard, will escort her in the evening.

Kyndall Burton -- the daughter of Fredrick and Tammie Braggs. Her escort for the pep assembly is Jayden Smith, son of Kristin Smith. Her father, Frederick Braggs, and boyfriend, Corolas Price, will escort her in the evening.

Ajaiah AnNay Harris -- the daughter of Arthur Lynn Harris Sr. and LaTanya Paige-Harris. Her escort for the pep assembly is Braeden Bell, son of Debra Bell and Cloyd Willis. Her father, Arthur Lynn Harris Sr., and brother, Arthur Lynn Harris Jr. will escort her in the evening.

Kaejah Kneshea Hodge -- the daughter of Kae and Aaron Spencer and Kimbo and Cassandra Hodge. Her escort for the pep assembly is Enrique Velazquez, son of Rickey and Retasha Strong. Her father, Kimbo Hodge, and bonus father, Aaron Spencer will escort her in the evening.

Brooklyn DeNae' Murray -- the daughter of Tammaria and Monte' Murray. Her escort for the pep assembly is Kyen Weston, son of Romanda and Steven Weston. Her father, Monte' Murray, will escort her in the evening.

Taylor Denise Nelson -- the daughter of Tonda Wright and Marcus Nelson. Her escort for the pep assembly is Dylan Glover, son of Michelle Glover. Her grandfather, Charles Walker Sr. and uncle, Charles Walker Jr., will escort her in the evening.

Hannah Grace Owings -- the daughter of Tracie and David Owings. Her escort for the pep assembly is Justin Fortier, son of Crystal Morris. Her father, David Owings, will escort her in the evening.

Mary Caroline Smykla -- the daughter of John and Misti Smykla. Her escort for the pep assembly is Noah Smith, son of Tim and Shelly Smith. Her father, John Smykla, and brother, Rhett Smykla will escort her in the evening.

Jay'Maria Flonaye Thomas -- the daughter of Jaleisha Barnett-Dean and Cedric Thomas. Her escort for the pep assembly is Jamarion Black, son of Shaunika Buffert. Her father, Cedric Thomas, and stepfather, Micah Dean will escort her in the evening.

Callie Amanda Thompson -- the daughter of Stacy and David Chaney. Her escort for the pep assembly is Damien Putillo, son of Mildred Wallace. Her brother, Dakota Brawdy, will escort her in the evening.

Arabella Grace Thyen -- the daughter of John and Jennifer Thyen. Her escort for the pep assembly is Aiden Jenkins, son of Jason Gorman and Celeste Scroggins. Her father, John Thyen, and brother, Logan Thyen will escort her in the evening.

The crown bearer is Bree Lunsford. The football bearer is Brooks Lunsford. They are the children of Eric and Heather Lunsford.