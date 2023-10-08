Sections
Wrecks in state leave two men dead

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two men were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday evening, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement.

Bobby Anderson, 36, of Texarkana died about 7:11 p.m. when the 2005 Dodge Ram he was driving south on Arkansas 151 near Texarkana ran off the road and overturned, ejecting Anderson, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

A unidentified pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near the intersection of Geyer Springs and Young roads in Little Rock, according to a media release from Little Rock police.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday evening, the release states.

Print Headline: Wrecks in state leave two men dead

