Wrecks in state leave two men dead

Two men were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Friday evening, according to preliminary reports from law enforcement.

Bobby Anderson, 36, of Texarkana died about 7:11 p.m. when the 2005 Dodge Ram he was driving south on Arkansas 151 near Texarkana ran off the road and overturned, ejecting Anderson, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

A unidentified pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near the intersection of Geyer Springs and Young roads in Little Rock, according to a media release from Little Rock police.

The investigation was ongoing Saturday evening, the release states.