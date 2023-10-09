Bears overcome flaws amid comeback





A win can make up for many of a team's flaws.

As the University of Central Arkansas was putting the finishing touches on a miraculous 38-33 win Saturday night over Southeast Missouri State at Estes Stadium in Conway, its flaws -- particularly those that led to the need for a comeback -- were put on the back-burner for a moment.

Moments after the Bears initial celebration ended, as his heart rate began making its way back down to earth, UCA (4-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference) Coach Nathan Brown didn't shy from what has become a worrying trend for his team, in spite of its record.

"Every time they threw the ball, a flag was coming out," Brown said. "And so we've got to improve on that. And then that's two weeks in a row where [we have a] stupid amount of penalties."

The Bears racked up 10 penalties for 116 yards through the first three quarters of Saturday's game, leading to a 30-6 deficit for Brown's team.

Last week, in UCA's 29-27 win over Southern Utah, the Bears had 14 penalties for 147 yards. The Bears are averaging 87.8 penalty yards per game this season on 54 penalties.

UCA's penalty issues, especially over its past two games, haven't stemmed from just one position group or one type of play. Its been hit with everything from holding to pass interference, roughing the kicker, roughing the passer and a targeting that saw starting linebacker Demetrius Charles ejected in the first half of Saturday's win, among others.

But once UCA got out of its own way in the fourth quarter, as they made the largest FCS comeback in 11 years, the Bears had just one penalty -- a false start that immediately preceded the game-winning touchdown.

Two-point turmoil

UCA beat SEMO by five points, but Brown will be the first to tell you his team left as few as three and as many as six points on the field in the win.

The Bears were 0 for 3 on two-point conversion attempts. They attempted to take more than a field goal on their first, second and fourth touchdowns, leaving UCA down 33-31 with 1:34 remaining.

The third attempt was especially puzzling as it would have tied the score after Myles Butler's 45-yard touchdown grab made it a two-point game. UCA opted for a reverse handoff to seventh-year senior wide receiver Jarrod Barnes who underthrew an open Jordan Owens in the end zone.

"We [practiced] it, and Jarrod's got the ability to make throws. I mean he's got a cannon on him and [he's] pretty accurate," Brown said. "[SEMO] brought edge pressure and it kind of forced him to run the hoop. ... They did a good job on that play, but if he could have gotten to Jordan Owens, he was open and that was unfortunate. But I liked the play call. We actually thought about calling it the two-point conversion before.

"We need to improve as coaches too. We got to do a better job of two-point conversion. I mean, if we get into overtime there, I mean, you go to the second overtime and we're going for our fourth or our fifth if it goes to another overtime with the way the rules are now, so we've got to definitely look into that."

Uncertainty up front

UCA was dealt a blow right off the bat this season when right tackle Frazier Rose was carted off the field in its first game against Oklahoma State.

Since then, fellow offensive linemen Jacob Cox, B.K. Collier and Josh George have all dealt with injuries to varying degrees.

Ahead of Saturday's game, UCA was without Cox, Rose and Collier, who missed the game due to a family matter.

In the middle were UCA's typical starters -- left guard Will Diggins, center Josh George and right guard Jamal Mull. To their right was Justin Lairy, the Bears' starting left tackle for the past two seasons. On their left, redshirt freshman Zachary Cochnauer. Third-string tackle William Mayo also saw time as Lairy played both tackle spots.

Despite the rotation that group has faced this season and against SEMO, the results were hardly noticeable. UCA quarterback Will McElvain was sacked just one time, the offense finished with 497 offensive yards and on UCA's final offensive play -- a nine-yard touchdown run by Kylin James to take the Bears' first lead with 19 seconds remaining -- it was that patchworked group that opened a hole to the right side, facing an all-out blitz.

"[Offensive line] coach [Gunnar] Boykin, unreal job," Brown said. "He gets those guys ready. Every coach I've talked to compliments our offensive line play."



