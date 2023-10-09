Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Sept. 28

Brian Banuelos, 27, and Jasmine Nathalie Nunez, 29, both of Lowell

Jack Hudson Bercier, 25, and Savannah Grace Stevens, 25, both of Rogers

Arden Katherine Biard, 32, and Molly Jane Kross-Vinson, 31, both of Bentonville

Jeffrey Scott Butler, 45, and Kassondra Kristine Ingram, 35, both of Cave Springs

Lacie Lynn Davis, 31, and Shelby Elizabeth Cupples, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Jack Donald Glaspie, 65, Ochelata, Okla., and Aundra S. Spears, 76, Siloam Springs

Lane Thomas Monahan, 28, and Kelsey Marie Hughes, 28, both of Claremore, Okla.

Jason Brent Nabb, 42, and Jodi Christine Schanz, 59, both of Bella Vista

Timothy Truong Nguyen, 33, and Van Anh Teresa Nguyen, 31, both of Rogers

Bradley Andrew Phillips, 28, and Tracy Ann Deatherage, 26, both of Bentonville

Nathan David Reynolds, 28, and Brittany Dawn Goble, 28, both of Lowell

Boone Anthony Ruston, 29, and Mildred Grace Wilson, 25, both of Rogers

Kenneth Roger Tabor, 69, Yuba City, Calif., and Nancy Carolyn Griffin, 69, Coweta, Okla.

Austin Wayne Thomas, 21, and Ame Marie Radford, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Jonathon Thomas Tull-Cochrane, 27, and Ashley Renee Wallace, 36, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 29

Alex Nicholas Butler, 25, and Megan Sue Bauer, 24, both of Pittsburg, Kan.

Eric Christopher Byrd, 49, and Gugulethu Veronica Ngwenya, 30, both of Bentonville

Colton Alan Carmical, 30, and Maeghen Nicole Carter, 28, both of Bella Vista

Blake Carlton Disomma, 35, and Shelby Lynn Baker, 32, both of Bella Vista

Andrew Thomas Farno, 25, and Brittany Lee Sheldon, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Brandon James Hagen, 30, and Kelly Marie Simpson, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Rodney Clifton Hager, 56, Blanchard, Okla., and Kymberly Nichelle Milligan, 48, Oklahoma City

Chance Alan Key, 30, Gravette, and Desiree Erin Abshire, 27, Bentonville

Brandon Todd Sears, 24, and Kathryn Elizabeth Gardner, 25, both of Bentonville

Joseph Prins Willis, 25, Wentworth, Mo., and Melia Pauleen Bowen, 23, Carthage, Mo.

Heather Lea Zeigenbein, 34, and Stacey Nacole Robertson, 35, both of St. Robert, Mo.

Oct. 2

Jesse Shelb Blagg, 32, and Shelby Lynn Terrell, 32, both of Frontenac, Kan.

Joshua Paul Breedlove, 29, and Cassidy Marie Gardner, 29, both of Rogers

Casey Joseph Chamblin, 24, and Summer Nacole Foster, 24, both of Bentonville

Joseph Michael Cracchiolo, 21, and Grace Anne Reed, 23, both of Bentonville

Neil Alexander Duran, 37, Springdale, and Hillary Ashton Lester, 34, Bentonville

Domenic Collin Pacitti, 28, and Reagan Lea Wray, 28, both of Rogers

Cody Michael Robinson, 27, and Emma Faith Martin, 21, both of Gravette

Matthew Harland Taylor, 56, Anderson, Mo., and Tracey Lynn Heath, 56, Goodman, Mo.

Benjamin Cody Williams, 38, and Sheena Marie Martin, 38, both of Garfield

Oct. 3

Larry Dean Blair Jr., 40, and Keisha Ann Blair, 34, both of Gentry

Perry Douglas Butcher, 24, and Lauren Michael Burchfield, 25, both of Lowell

Brandon Donald Haefner, 27, and Mikayla Ellis Palmer, 26, both of Bentonville

Gage Aleck Hathorne, 27, and Peyton Nicole Johnston, 24, both of Bentonville

Kaleb Leighton Reid, 26, and Ashley Nicole Cindle, 22, both of Bentonville

Joshua Gabriel Ryan, 23, and Lauren Grace Lumpkin, 23, both of Springdale

Cody Dylan Shoffner, 29, and Elizabeth Danielle Seymore, 29, both of Rogers

Aaron Daniel Walters, 39, and Andria Lachae Masters, 35, both of Rogers

Gregory Lee White, 38, and Paige Juliane Quinlan, 31, both of Rogers

Santiago White Millan, 31, and Mariana Calle, 28, both of Bentonville

Oct. 4

John Philip Brandon, 26, Tontitown, and Bailey Ann Reed, 24, Rogers

Colton Donald Brewer, 25, and Emily Paige Phipps, 28, both of Colcord, Okla.

Samuel Wayne Brumbaugh, 47, and Jill Lynn Bendtsen, 46, both of Centerton

Reed Thomas Efird, 24, and Abby Nicole Stevens, 22, both of Centerton

Nichole Anne Furchtsam, 30, and Jessica Lee Ward, 30, both of Springdale

Samuel Aaron Koebbe, 24, and Jubilee Brook Mehrens, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.

Jesus Alejandro Merida Lemus, 30, and Jacqueline Gavina Sandoval, 33, both of Rogers

Zeb Miller, 45, and Vanessa Jennings, 34, both of Rogers

Justin Thomas Reckenbecker, 34, and Carissa Marie Yousey, 28, both of Bentonville

Rolando Alejandro Rodriguez, 26, and Miriam Gonzalez-Garcia, 26, both of The Colony, Texas

Rongrith Thorn, 37, and Putheary Hap, 33, both of Bentonville

Whitley Nicole Winn, 32, and Morgan Lee Burris, 27, both of Rogers