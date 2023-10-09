Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Sept. 28-Oct. 4 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Sept. 28
Brian Banuelos, 27, and Jasmine Nathalie Nunez, 29, both of Lowell
Jack Hudson Bercier, 25, and Savannah Grace Stevens, 25, both of Rogers
Arden Katherine Biard, 32, and Molly Jane Kross-Vinson, 31, both of Bentonville
Jeffrey Scott Butler, 45, and Kassondra Kristine Ingram, 35, both of Cave Springs
Lacie Lynn Davis, 31, and Shelby Elizabeth Cupples, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Jack Donald Glaspie, 65, Ochelata, Okla., and Aundra S. Spears, 76, Siloam Springs
Lane Thomas Monahan, 28, and Kelsey Marie Hughes, 28, both of Claremore, Okla.
Jason Brent Nabb, 42, and Jodi Christine Schanz, 59, both of Bella Vista
Timothy Truong Nguyen, 33, and Van Anh Teresa Nguyen, 31, both of Rogers
Bradley Andrew Phillips, 28, and Tracy Ann Deatherage, 26, both of Bentonville
Nathan David Reynolds, 28, and Brittany Dawn Goble, 28, both of Lowell
Boone Anthony Ruston, 29, and Mildred Grace Wilson, 25, both of Rogers
Kenneth Roger Tabor, 69, Yuba City, Calif., and Nancy Carolyn Griffin, 69, Coweta, Okla.
Austin Wayne Thomas, 21, and Ame Marie Radford, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Jonathon Thomas Tull-Cochrane, 27, and Ashley Renee Wallace, 36, both of Pea Ridge
Sept. 29
Alex Nicholas Butler, 25, and Megan Sue Bauer, 24, both of Pittsburg, Kan.
Eric Christopher Byrd, 49, and Gugulethu Veronica Ngwenya, 30, both of Bentonville
Colton Alan Carmical, 30, and Maeghen Nicole Carter, 28, both of Bella Vista
Blake Carlton Disomma, 35, and Shelby Lynn Baker, 32, both of Bella Vista
Andrew Thomas Farno, 25, and Brittany Lee Sheldon, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Brandon James Hagen, 30, and Kelly Marie Simpson, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Rodney Clifton Hager, 56, Blanchard, Okla., and Kymberly Nichelle Milligan, 48, Oklahoma City
Chance Alan Key, 30, Gravette, and Desiree Erin Abshire, 27, Bentonville
Brandon Todd Sears, 24, and Kathryn Elizabeth Gardner, 25, both of Bentonville
Joseph Prins Willis, 25, Wentworth, Mo., and Melia Pauleen Bowen, 23, Carthage, Mo.
Heather Lea Zeigenbein, 34, and Stacey Nacole Robertson, 35, both of St. Robert, Mo.
Oct. 2
Jesse Shelb Blagg, 32, and Shelby Lynn Terrell, 32, both of Frontenac, Kan.
Joshua Paul Breedlove, 29, and Cassidy Marie Gardner, 29, both of Rogers
Casey Joseph Chamblin, 24, and Summer Nacole Foster, 24, both of Bentonville
Joseph Michael Cracchiolo, 21, and Grace Anne Reed, 23, both of Bentonville
Neil Alexander Duran, 37, Springdale, and Hillary Ashton Lester, 34, Bentonville
Domenic Collin Pacitti, 28, and Reagan Lea Wray, 28, both of Rogers
Cody Michael Robinson, 27, and Emma Faith Martin, 21, both of Gravette
Matthew Harland Taylor, 56, Anderson, Mo., and Tracey Lynn Heath, 56, Goodman, Mo.
Benjamin Cody Williams, 38, and Sheena Marie Martin, 38, both of Garfield
Oct. 3
Larry Dean Blair Jr., 40, and Keisha Ann Blair, 34, both of Gentry
Perry Douglas Butcher, 24, and Lauren Michael Burchfield, 25, both of Lowell
Brandon Donald Haefner, 27, and Mikayla Ellis Palmer, 26, both of Bentonville
Gage Aleck Hathorne, 27, and Peyton Nicole Johnston, 24, both of Bentonville
Kaleb Leighton Reid, 26, and Ashley Nicole Cindle, 22, both of Bentonville
Joshua Gabriel Ryan, 23, and Lauren Grace Lumpkin, 23, both of Springdale
Cody Dylan Shoffner, 29, and Elizabeth Danielle Seymore, 29, both of Rogers
Aaron Daniel Walters, 39, and Andria Lachae Masters, 35, both of Rogers
Gregory Lee White, 38, and Paige Juliane Quinlan, 31, both of Rogers
Santiago White Millan, 31, and Mariana Calle, 28, both of Bentonville
Oct. 4
John Philip Brandon, 26, Tontitown, and Bailey Ann Reed, 24, Rogers
Colton Donald Brewer, 25, and Emily Paige Phipps, 28, both of Colcord, Okla.
Samuel Wayne Brumbaugh, 47, and Jill Lynn Bendtsen, 46, both of Centerton
Reed Thomas Efird, 24, and Abby Nicole Stevens, 22, both of Centerton
Nichole Anne Furchtsam, 30, and Jessica Lee Ward, 30, both of Springdale
Samuel Aaron Koebbe, 24, and Jubilee Brook Mehrens, 24, both of Joplin, Mo.
Jesus Alejandro Merida Lemus, 30, and Jacqueline Gavina Sandoval, 33, both of Rogers
Zeb Miller, 45, and Vanessa Jennings, 34, both of Rogers
Justin Thomas Reckenbecker, 34, and Carissa Marie Yousey, 28, both of Bentonville
Rolando Alejandro Rodriguez, 26, and Miriam Gonzalez-Garcia, 26, both of The Colony, Texas
Rongrith Thorn, 37, and Putheary Hap, 33, both of Bentonville
Whitley Nicole Winn, 32, and Morgan Lee Burris, 27, both of Rogers