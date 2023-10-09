Childhood cancer's

later risks reviewed

The Washington Post

In an analysis, researchers warn that those who've had childhood cancer are highly likely to face physical and mental health challenges later in life, with 95% developing a "significant health problem" related to their cancer or treatment by age 45.

The researchers reviewed 73 studies, including 39 cohort studies that followed patients over time. Publishing their findings in JAMA, they said approximately 15,000 children and adolescents through age 19 are diagnosed with cancer every year and that 85% of children now live five 5 years or more beyond their diagnosis. That's compared with just 58% in the 1970s, according to the American Cancer Society.

Among those childhood cancer survivors with later health problems, the researchers write, approximately one-third will go through "severe or potentially life-threatening chronic health problems." Most common were endocrine disorders, abnormal growths and cardiovascular disease.

Many new cancers appeared in places that had undergone radiation during treatment, with radiation fields on the chest, brain, neck, and abdomen or pelvis of "particular concern." Those with higher radiation doses had higher risk, experiencing everything from breast cancer to central nervous system tumors and basal cell carcinoma.

The type of childhood cancer also affected risk.

Those diagnosed with a brain tumor, treated with cranial irradiation or who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation -- a treatment that gives stem cells from a healthy donor to a sick recipient -- were at highest risk, the researchers write.

Mental health was another concern, with depression rates ranging from 2.3 to 40.8% compared with a nationwide average of 9.6%. Suicide risk was also higher for those who'd undergone cancer as children, with the highest risk in people 28 and older.

Given the ongoing risk, the researchers recommend that survivors "receive lifelong care focused on health promotion and early detection of potential complications from their cancer treatment."

They encourage providers to inform patients about the potential long-term effects of treatment, and say survivors should get annual physicals and preventive care.

Gun-maker opens

HQ in Tennessee

The Associated Press

MARYVILLE, Tenn. -- Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson hosted a grand opening of its new Tennessee headquarters Saturday after moving from its longtime home in Massachusetts to a more gun-friendly state.

The company built a new 650,000-square-foot headquarters in Maryville as part of a $125 million relocation plan announced in 2021. Tours were offered at the new facility Saturday.

The gun-maker had been located in Springfield, Mass., since the mid-19th century, but company officials have said legislative proposals in that state would prohibit the company from manufacturing certain weapons. Massachusetts is known to have some of the country's strictest gun laws.

Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith spoke at the event Saturday, which drew a large crowd to the new facility, The Daily Times reported.

"From where I stand, the next 170 years of Smith & Wesson are looking pretty good," Smith said. "It is something special here in Tennessee."

He cited a welcoming regulatory environment and close collaboration with the Tennessee state government as a crucial piece of the plan to relocate. The company has said the new facility would create hundreds of jobs.

Tennessee has moved to loosen gun restrictions in recent years under Republican leadership. In 2021, the state passed a law to allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without a permit that requires first clearing a state-level background check and training.