COLUMNIST: Both parties share the blame for McCarthy’s fall

Kevin McCarthy's ejection from his seat as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives--an ignominy that hadn't been attempted in more than a century--is a national embarrassment that deepens the Republican Party's descent into dysfunction and extremism.

The blame rests not just with the eight Republicans who voted to oust him, but also with both party's leaders--McCarthy and Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries--for failing to reach across the aisle to save the country from this mess.

Over the past several election cycles, I have strongly supported Democratic efforts to win the House, largely to save the country from the dysfunction and craziness of a party that has fallen captive to its extreme right wing. I disagree with McCarthy on virtually every issue, but in some critical moments this year, he showed he was willing to stand up to his party's right-wing extremists and take the heat.

Jeffries should've been willing to take the same risk by rising above partisanship to save McCarthy's job--if not for the good of the country, then for the good of the Democratic Party.

Jeffries' decision to let McCarthy hang himself may have allowed Democrats to feel good in the moment, but Democrats now face the prospect of a speaker who will likely be to McCarthy's right and will likely draw from his political demise the worst possible lesson: The extremists must be heeded.

For the eight Republicans who ousted McCarthy, his great crime was cooperating with Democrats to keep the government open and running, and to keep the government from defaulting on U.S. debt. In other words, he governed.

The right-wing extremists in Congress would rather torpedo the government than run it. And in voting out McCarthy, Jeffries and House Democrats are helping them do it.

McCarthy's failure to reach out to Democrats is inexcusable. But so too is Jeffries' failure to extend an olive branch. Not only has it empowered the Republicans' extreme right wing, but it also squandered an opportunity for Democrats to increase their influence.

It's true that McCarthy gave no indication he would have had the good sense to accept a serious peace offering by Jeffries. But even if he had rejected it, Democrats could have shown voters that at least one party in Washington is serious about finding common ground.

Now, with the House paralyzed, not only is Congress failing to do the people's business, but aid to Ukraine has been indefinitely paused, helping Russia's war effort and costing people their lives.

In the end, neither McCarthy nor Jeffries could do the adult thing, by reaching across the aisle to prevent Congress from sinking even deeper into dysfunction.

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, and chair of the Defense Innovation Board.