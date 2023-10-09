ENTERTAINMENT: ASU-Beebe singers offer free concert on campus





MUSIC

The Arkansas State University-Beebe Singers and Chamber Singers perform at 7:30 p.m. today in the Owen Center theater, ASU-Beebe, 1102 W. College St., Beebe.

Jeffrey Thames conducts a program that includes "Through All Things" by Stephen Paulus, "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes" by Jean Berger, "The Seal Lullaby" by Eric Whitacre, "Mid the Oak Trees" by Zoltan Kodaly, "Abschiedslied der Zugvogel" by Felix Mendelssohn, "Set Me as a Seal" by Rene Clausen, "All My Trials" by Norman Luboff, "Chindia" by Alexandru Pascanu and "In the Still of the Nite," arranged by Ed Lojeski.

Admission is free. Call (501) 882-3600 or visit asub.edu.

ETC.

Tourism awards

Oct. 31 is the deadline to submit nominations for the 2024 Henry Awards, honoring excellence in Arkansas' tourism industry.

The awards, named for Henri de Tonti, founder of Arkansas Post and hailed as the first "Arkansas Traveler," have been a part of the annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism since 1981.

The award categories, according to a news release:

◼️ Natural State Tourism Development Award, presented to a community, organization, special event or attraction for an innovative project that "stands out from the crowd" because of its unique appeal or creative approach that increases community pride and placemaking.

◼️ Tourism Organization of the Year, presented to a convention and visitors bureau, advertising and promotion commission, chamber of commerce or other entity for excellence over the course of the previous year.

◼️ Tourism Attraction of the Year recognizes the contribution of local attractions in drawing visitors, delivering excellence in customer service and enhancing the profile of the area.

◼️ The Rising Star Award, to a young tourism professional in recognition of specific accomplishments, demonstrated leadership and commitment to the industry.

◼️ The Tourism Region of the Year, presented to one of Arkansas' 12 Regional Tourist Associations for excellence over the course of the previous year.

◼️ The Tourism Person of the Year, selected by former honorees and presented to an individual who has been actively involved in tourism and made a substantial contribution within the past year to the betterment of the tourism industry.

◼️ The Tourism Hall of Fame Award recognizes individuals who have been actively involved for many years in tourism and have made substantial contributions to the betterment of the industry.

The 2024 awards ceremony will take place at the Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism Feb. 25-27, in Jonesboro.

Submit nominations at ArkansasGovernorsConference.com.

Preservation grants

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is accepting applications for Historic County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants, which encourage and promote preservation of historic resources by providing financial assistance for the restoration of historic properties.

First step, with a Nov. 15 deadline, is acceptance of an optional pre-application Letter of Intent, including information regarding the property and the proposed project, to allow the program to provide project development assistance and to identify best preservation practices. Submit an LOI and the final application via the online portal: tinyurl.com/3spcwk5k.

Subsequent deadlines:

◼️ Jan. 25: Historic County Courthouse application deadline

◼️ March 4: Historic Preservation Restoration application deadline.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3mcs98ad, call (501) 324-9880 or email heather.carter@arkansas.gov.







