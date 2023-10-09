Gaines will run for House District 72 seat

Democrat Darlene "Goldi" Gaines has announced that she will run for the Arkansas House District 72 seat.

Gaines, 47, is treasurer for the Democratic Party of Arkansas and previously ran for Commissioner of State Lands in 2022, losing to Republican incumbent Tommy Land.

"Well, District 72 is my home," said Gaines, who was born in Arkansas and raised in North Little Rock. "That's where I was raised, and some of the issues that I see across our district are important issues to me.

"I feel as if I am the best candidate to run for that district. I know the district, I know the people and I know the need."

Gaines is the CEO of the Arkansas Anti-Poverty Group and a former advance medical support assistant for the chief of staff for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

In a news release announcing her candidacy, Gaines said her background in public service gives her "a real understanding of what needs to be done."

"Low wages, the worst maternal mortality rating in the nation, a rapidly deteriorating education system and the much-ignored rural regions of Arkansas are not issues that are new," Gaines said in the news release. "These problems have been overlooked, if not made worse, by decades of neglect and I am here to say ENOUGH!"

The House District 72 seat is currently held by Democrat Jamie Scott, who has announced that she will run for the state Senate District 12 seat after Sen. Linda Chesterfield, also a Democrat, said she would not seek reelection.

Gaines, who was elected as the Democratic Party of Arkansas' treasurer in January, said she will step down from the post.

District 72 has been a solid Democratic seat in the House, even though the Republican Party controls 82 out of 100 seats in the chamber and 29 of 35 seats in the Senate.