Getting to normal

During his speech before striking UAW workers in Detroit, Donald Trump said, "We're going to take their money. We're going to take their factories."

It wasn't entirely clear whose money and factories he was going to take (presumably those of automobile manufacturers), but the thought occurred that no prominent American political figure has ever sounded so much like Vladimir Lenin in 1917 Petrograd or Benito Mussolini in 1922 Rome.

You can take your pick from whichever radical side of the spectrum you want because Trump's incoherent populism is sufficiently malleable to fit either.

That Trump's comments provoked so little outrage also tells us the extent to which we have become anesthetized to Trump outrageousness, of the extent to which the usual rules of political life don't apply in his case. That failure of application is the source of his appeal to a segment of the electorate that has substituted grievance and resentment for character and ideological compass.

Anyone who thinks that current polls prove Trump has a good chance of winning next November is being badly, perhaps purposely misled--once Trump again becomes the GOP nominee, we will be quickly reminded of why he was so unceremoniously dumped in favor of a fellow they used to call Barack Obama's impeachment insurance.

That which appeals to his "fans" (revealing term, that) is also that which makes him toxic to everyone else. Every crazy thing he does or says loses three votes for the one it attracts.

But I also confess to growing increasingly despondent over the ability to persuade Republicans to choose someone other than him. I could write yet another column about how he lacks the character and temperament to hold any public office, let alone the presidency, but no one who has corresponded with me and supports Trump has indicated a willingness to stop, even if they acknowledge that everything I point out about him is accurate.

If anything, the hunch is that, just as each felony indictment seems to bolster his support, each anti-Trump column written by smarmy sorts like me has the same effect.

I'm not sure who the libertarian candidate will be in 2024, but whoever it is will at least give me someone to once again vote for.

I simply can't rationalize choosing between lesser evils when the evil is so obvious and I don't want to be complicit in what happens thereafter whoever prevails. Appeasing my conscience is also easier when I know Arkansas' electoral votes are ceded to Trump beforehand anyway.

I don't know what it would feel like to step into a polling booth and actually cast a ballot for Trump, Joe Biden, or Hillary Clinton and I don't intend to find out.

The Libertarian Party might have no chance to win and some of its policy proposals might border on tinfoil hat, but its existence, unlike another Biden-versus-Trump matchup, doesn't constitute evidence of national political dysfunction.

Lurking beneath all of this is a desire to return to something resembling "normalcy" in American political life, defined as not having to pay nearly as much attention to American politics, to once again relegate the political realm to the kind of secondary concern that a republic featuring supposedly limited government should produce.

Our political system was designed to prevent us from having to storm the Bastille every other day and thereby allow people to spend their time on non-political pursuits and interests (families, churches, careers, etc.). But the Trump-Biden years have been a long, unrelenting assault upon the idea of a non-politicized life, to the point where perusing the morning paper has become a nerve-wracking exercise.

When the political world goes crazy, we end up worrying a lot more about our politics than we should have or were once accustomed to.

When I think of political normalcy, I, somewhat ironically, because it was considered anything but normal at the time, still think of the first presidential campaign I became aware of, in 1968. That was a tragic and tumultuous year as our politics go, perhaps unrivalled in some respects.

We had friends and relatives in our working-class northern Illinois town who supported Richard Nixon, others who supported Hubert Humphrey, and some that ended up voting for segregationist George Wallace. But the reason I keep thinking about it amid our current travails, despite being so young and thus barely cognizant of politics back then, was that none of those grownups seemed to care all that much; they didn't spend much time talking about the election or political events in general, and certainly didn't argue about such matters among themselves. They simply assumed that it didn't matter all that much who won because the things that mattered most would go on much the same.

In retrospect, it seems remarkable that such apathy born of confidence in the stability of the system could endure in the year of Tet, the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy, riots outside the Democratic convention, etc.

Their country was being torn apart by all kinds of political upheavals that we have come to associate with "the 1960s," but they weren't going to get all worked up about the outcome of a measly election.

I wish we could be like that again.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.