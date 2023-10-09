Hogs’ run game still stagnant

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks rushing attack had another paltry performance in Saturday's 27-20 loss at Ole Miss with 34 yards on 29 carries, including 33 lost yards on 5 sacks.

The University of Arkansas has posted 42 and 34 rushing yards in its last two games, the two lowest totals in Coach Sam Pittman's four years. In those games, the Razorbacks have 68 carries for 76 yards, an average of 1.1 yard per carry.

Arkansas, which ranked seventh in the FBS with 236.7 rushing yards per game last season, is currently at 111.5 yards per game, 112th among the 131 FBS teams and 12th in the SEC. Only Vanderbilt (93.7) and South Carolina (87.0) have lower rushing numbers.

In three conference games, all away from home against LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, the Razorbacks have 105 carries for 215 yards, just over 2.0 yards per carry.

"It's hard to win a game when you can't run the football," Pittman said late Saturday. "We've got to figure out a way to do it. Obviously we're trying, but what we're doing is not working so we've got to figure that part of it out.

"We can't, the way we're built, we can't win games not having success rushing the football."

The Ole Miss defense, which had ranked 12th against the run in the SEC, held an opponent to its lowest total since Tennessee had 0 rushing yards in a 34-3 Rebels win on Oct. 18, 2014, that was later vacated due to NCAA sanctions.

Additionally, Ole Miss held Arkansas to 286 total yards, its lowest total against an SEC opponent since Vanderbilt managed 264 yards on Oct. 5, 2019.

Line games

The Razorbacks tried a new combination on their offensive line to start the game against Ole Miss, with left guard Brady Latham, center Beaux Limmer and right tackle Patrick Kutas switching to right tackle, left guard and center, respectively.

However, Limmer and Kutas swapped spots late in the second quarter and the previous alignment was back in order during the second half.

"The first drive we go down to score but we really didn't block a whole lot of guys," Coach Sam Pittman said. "We had a lot of guys coming through untouched with movement. It was bothering us, especially at center.

"So in the second quarter, we decided to put Beaux back at center to maybe help that, and then at halftime I decided to just go back the way we were the first five games to see if we'd be better. I'll have to watch the tape to see if we got any better with that combination of guys, but that's what went into the decision.

"We could not handle the run-throughs and the movement. They were too quick for us, so I thought maybe if we moved Beaux back in the middle, maybe that would calm some things down."

Injury news

Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul suffered a head/upper body injury as he tumbled over Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart after a scramble late in the first half.

Paul went head over tail, with his helmet hitting the ground and bending his neck back. Paul stayed down for a minute or so before being helped off the field. He posted a social media message on Sunday, writing, "I'm all good! Thanks for all the texts and prayers."

The Razorbacks lost several other defenders, including tackle Cam Ball, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and safety Al Walcott.

Coach Sam Pittman said he didn't think any of the injuries were of the season-ending variety but added, "It'll be concerning for next week. I don't know how much further than that. ... There are three or four of them that are concerning whether we're going to have them next week or not."

14 men

The Razorbacks sent two men scrambling off the field on an Ole Miss punt on fourth-and-1 late in the second quarter, but they still had an extra man, leading to an illegal substitution penalty.

The mad scramble occurred after a timeout because the Razorbacks were going to call a punt block, but they were also uncertain whether Ole Miss might gamble and go for the first down.

"We were going to go after it," Coach Sam Pittman said. "And so I used a timeout. Either that or I was going to make Lane go for it on that side. I was hoping that he would so we might have an opportunity to score right before the half."

Because of a new rule that prohibits back-to-back timeouts by the same team on the same stoppage, Pittman could not stop the clock again.

Ole Miss punted, but the five-yard penalty on Arkansas gave the Rebels an automatic first down with 34 seconds left at their 39. Ole Miss drove to the Arkansas 31, where Caden Davis missed a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

"So we were very fortunate there," Pittman said.

'Eyes' picks

Ole Miss linebacker Andre Cistrunk got a gift interception late in the second quarter after dropping into zone coverage on a third-down pass. KJ Jefferson fired a pass for Jaedon Wilson but it went directly to Cistruck, who intercepted at the Arkansas 31 and ran it back to the 3 before Jefferson brought him down.

"It was more my eyes in the wrong spot," said Jefferson, referring to that and a fourth quarter interception by John Saunders that sealed the Rebels win. "At the last minute they disguised their coverage pretty well to where I didn't see the guy at all. Shout out to them, they game-planned well. I've got to protect the ball better.

"We had a chance to drive the ball down and score. We didn't do that, so that's on my part. I take full responsibility for that. We've got to get better."

Jefferson has thrown six interceptions in the last four games, exceeding the five who threw all of last season.

KJ's day

KJ Jefferson now has 60 touchdown passes, joining Brandon Allen and the late Ryan Mallett as the only Arkansas players with 60-plus touchdown throws.

Allen holds the Arkansas record with 64, while Mallett has 62.

Jefferson, the senior from Sardis, Miss., has thrown a touchdown pass in 17 consecutive games, dating back to the season opener in 2022. He has multiple touchdown passes in 19 career games.

Little details

Cam Little's 56-yard field goal was the longest by a Razorback since Kendall Trainor made a 58-yard kick in an 18-16 loss to Miami in 1988. The kick was the seventh-longest field goal in Arkansas history.

Little convinced Coach Sam Pittman to try the field goal during a timeout prior to a fourth-and-6 play from the Ole Miss 38 after KJ Jefferson was sacked for a 4-yard loss.

"In the timeout, Cam said, 'Coach, I got enough wind here, I can make it,' " Pittman said. "We were down 10, I believe, and I said, 'OK' I mean, if he tells me he can make it, he can make it. So I said OK and he kicked it."

Little is now 5 of 6 on field goals of 50-plus yards and he's 17 of 17 from 30 yards or shorter after making a 26-yard try in the third quarter.

Rebel rebound

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin was concerned his team would have an emotional lull after the high of rallying to beat LSU 55-49 last week, particularly in facing an Arkansas group that has troubled his team, and he was right.

Kiffin credited his players with having the right mindset to hold off the Hogs.

"I'm not going to sit here and take credit like I did this great job," he said. "I thought they did a good job practicing and preparing.

"That team gives us problems. They always have. I think they're better on defense than maybe people give them credit for. I think they are long, strong, and play physical. They are also sticky in coverage, they get up and cover/hold you and they make it tough. They always get up for this game."

Down Dart

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for a season-low 153 yards on 16 of 25 passing.

Dart came up a little gimpy after an incomplete throw in the second quarter, but he remained in the game and wound up rushing for 33 yards on 12 carries.