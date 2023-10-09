Hunters set ’gator harvest record

The 2023 Arkansas alligator season ended at sunrise on Sept. 25, and when the smoke cleared, hunters had legally harvested 202 alligators, swamping the old record of 174 in 2020.

Arkansas Game & Fish Commission biologist Mark Barbee, who works out of the Monticello regional office, has coordinated the season since its inception in 2007 and said the increased harvest was not surprising because more tags were issued this year than ever before.

"It's not really indicative of a population explosion," Barbee said. "We added a few more alligators to the private land quotas this year to let people with alligators on their properties remove them through the hunt instead of it becoming a nuisance wildlife issue."

According to harvest totals, private land hunters took full advantage of the opportunity, filling all quotas by the hunt's end.

Public land hunters, however, only filled half of the allotted permits available to them. Barbee explained that the 50% success rate isn't unusual for the public land hunt.

"Every year we'll have hunters who draw the public land permits and hold out for a trophy alligator," he said. "Some won't settle for less, and others may wait too long to chase a smaller alligator before the season is over. Either way, we always have some public land hunters who end the season with unfilled tags."

Alligator hunting is by permit only in Arkansas. The AGFC issued 42 public hunting permits through a public draw system, with hunting allowed only on designated areas of the Dr. Lester Sitzes III Bois D'Arc WMA, Sulphur River WMA, Little River below Millwood Lake, Millwood Lake, Lake Erling and the Lower Arkansas River Wetland Complex. All other public areas are closed to alligator hunting.

Alligator hunting on private property is managed through a quota system. Anyone can purchase a private land alligator hunting permit, but hunting season will end as soon as the quota for their alligator zone is met.

This year's quotas were 71 in Alligator Management Zone 1 (southwest Arkansas), seven in Alligator Management Zone 2 (south-central Arkansas) and 95 in Alligator Management Zone 3 (southeast Arkansas). The quota for Zone 2 was met during the first weekend of the hunt. The other two zones closed on the second weekend.

Alligator hunting in Arkansas is open from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise during the last two weekends in September. All alligators must be snared or harpooned by hand and subdued before being dispatched. For details, visitwww.agfc.com/alligator.

Randy Zellers is the assistant chief, communications at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.