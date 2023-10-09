James Barber, chief of staff to the mayor of Mobile, Ala., claimed in a letter that homeless people are being dumped in the coastal city by Biloxi, Miss., police, threatening to call in federal officials to investigate civil rights violations if Biloxi doesn't stop.

Greg Yacoubian, the attorney for two Los Angeles police officers fired for playing Pokemon Go instead of backing up a colleague on a robbery call, said his clients were "treated unfairly" and the department broke its own rules, using dashboard camera footage to prove their misconduct.

Kristen Moses, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, said the state is seeking to enroll 5,000 applicants into its housing voucher program that provides money to low-income families to rent a home.

Tim Kroening, Colorado Parks and Wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak area, said there was no choice but to put down a bear after "an unfortunate situation where a sow had become dangerously aggressive toward people instead of being scared of humans."

Fumio Kishida, prime minister of Japan, said he "will designate priority areas," including a section of woods in Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki Prefecture, "for cedar felling and replanting" with low-pollen species in an effort to decrease hay fever.

Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, of Cutler Bay, Fla., and Yenisel Diaz, 38, of Miami, were charged with several counts including running an assisted living facility without a license, hazardous waste violations and a biological waste misdemeanor after police say they ran a surgery recovery house.

Kevin de Leon, Los Angeles City Council member, and former Council Member Gil Cedillo filed separate lawsuits seeking damages for invasion of privacy and negligence after a conversation, which included racist and derogatory remarks, became public, according to filings.

Guillermo Senobua, 41, was arrested by North Las Vegas police on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and not giving his full attention to driving in connection with a crash in which a 5-year-old boy was killed.

Alan Heinze, 53, of Cleveland, Ga., was arrested after police say he loaded stolen goods into a rented truck, set a pickup on fire and led officers on a chase before police shot him in the arm and ran him off the road.