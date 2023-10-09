Israel, Palestinian backers march





NEW YORK -- Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause held competing rallies in several American cities Sunday over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East.

In New York City, a skirmish broke out between opposing demonstrators near the United Nations compound after a large group of Palestinian supporters rallied in Times Square. Palestinian Americans protested outside the Israeli consulates in Atlanta and Chicago. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a Jewish community gathering to support Israel at a synagogue in San Francisco.

The demonstrations and involvement of American political leaders show the far-reaching ramifications of a conflict that's already prompted the U.S. to order naval forces deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean, ready to assist Israel.

In New York City, police ringed the United Nations compound as scores of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered a block away, chanting and waving flags. Metal barricades kept them on sidewalks as officers worked to separate them from an opposing group across the street, some waving Israeli flags.

As some pro-Palestinian demonstrators were leaving, men yelling and carrying Israeli flags crossed the barricades. A short skirmish broke out in the crowd, with one man ripping away an Israeli flag and throwing it to the sidewalk, where people stomped on it. Police quickly separated the two sides.

"We want to show the world that when Palestine rises up in resistance, the diaspora rises with it," Munir Atalla, of the Palestinian Youth Movement, said before the scuffle.



In Times Square, social media earlier showed Palestinian supporters rallied with police barricades separating the crowd from a pro-Israel group. The pro-Palestinians eventually marched away chanting "free, free Palestine, long live Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" as tourists and onlookers snapped photos.





New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, condemned the planned pro-Palestinian rally in a statement on Saturday night, calling it "abhorrent and morally repugnant." Other political leaders in New York have issued similar statements.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, more than 75 people demonstrated at the Israeli consulate Sunday afternoon, chanting slogans in support of Hamas and calling for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

"Yesterday was inevitable," said Anne Belocura, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. She said that the policies of Israel "precipitated an inevitable counteroffensive by Palestinian resistance forces."

Talia Segal, a student at nearby Georgia Tech, came as a counterprotester, carrying an Israeli flag fringed with the rainbow of the LGBTQ+ pride movement.

"Terrorism is never justified. Their target was Israeli civilians," said Segal, who is Jewish and said she fears for her family in Israel.

In Chicago, Priscilla Reed was among hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who rallied outside the Israeli consulate. Many waved Palestinian flags or wore keffiyeh, the black and white checkered scarfs that have come to symbolize Palestinian solidarity. Their chants, in both English and Arabic, included, "Netanyahu you will see, Palestine will be free!"

Reed, a retired teacher, said the attacks by Hamas were in response to Israel's "systemic daily violence against Palestinians."

GOP HOPEFULS BLAME BIDEN

It did not take long for the deadly assault on Israel to become another point of contention in the domestic politics of the United States, with Republican presidential candidates using the surprise by Hamas to go after President Joe Biden for his foreign policy choices.

Former president Donald Trump and other Republican contenders for the White House in 2024 sought to blame Biden's policies for emboldening militants. Members of Congress, operating without a House speaker, provided assurances that the United States would stand by Israel. And Biden's allies pushed back against what they called the spread of disinformation from the president's political opponents.

During a Saturday campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa, Trump condemned the "Hamas terrorist invasion" and encouraged Israel to respond "very powerfully."

He alleged, without evidence, that a deal the Biden administration reached with Iran freeing up $6 billion was to blame for Hamas's increased aggression.

"I would not be at all surprised if part of that tremendous wealth that they just accumulated went into, all of a sudden, watching this level of aggression," said Trump, who has boasted of a particularly close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "They didn't have that level of aggression with me."

Trump appeared to be reflecting the allegation that a deal the Biden administration reached with Iran last month -- involving a prisoner swap and the freeing up of about $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds -- helped fund Saturday's surprise attack by Hamas. The funds involved in the deal, which included the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, were not U.S. taxpayer dollars but Iranian money that had been frozen under U.S. penalties. Other GOP presidential candidates, including former vice president Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, S.C., and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, echoed the allegation in comments Saturday.

While the United States has long labeled Iran a leading state-sponsor of terrorism and has previously linked the Iranian regime to attacks on Israel, there is no evidence that the $6 billion of Iranian funds were used in Saturday's action. Under the arrangement, the Iranian funds can be used only to purchase items from vetted providers of humanitarian goods and services allowed under existing penalties.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, another candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, did not attack Biden in her initial statement about the attack.

"Make no mistake: Hamas is a bloodthirsty terrorist organization backed by Iran and determined to kill as many innocent lives as possible," she said.

For his part, Biden has condemned the attacks and told Netanyahu in a phone call that the United States was willing to provide any needed support to Israel.

In remarks from the White House on Saturday, he declared that "the United States stands with Israel" and "will not ever fail to have their backs."

He also warned others from trying to harm Israel in the aftermath of the attacks.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can: This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage," he said. "The world is watching."

Other GOP candidates sought to counter Biden's claim that his support has been "rock solid and unwavering," accusing the president in sharply worded statements of failing to stand up for Israel.

"Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers," DeSantis said.

"America's weakness is blood in the water for bad actors," Scott said.

"This is what happens when America's president projects weakness on the world stage," Pence said.

Information for this article was contributed by Bobby Caina Calvan, Jake Bleiberg, Anthony Izaguirre, Jeff Amy, Alex Sanz and Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press and by Toluse Olorunnipa and Marianne LeVine of The Washington Post.

