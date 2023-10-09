Lady Lions volleyball drops pair of matches

Conference volleyball play came to H.O. Clemmons Arena for the first time this season on Sunday as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff dropped a pair of matches.

The Lady Lions fell 3-2 to Alabama A&M in the morning before falling 3-0 Sunday evening to Jackson State.

The games were part of a Southwestern Athletic Conference volleyball cluster. The Lady Lions (2-17, 0-5 SWAC) welcomed five other teams to Pine Bluff, with each squad playing three games between Sunday and today. UAPB will host Mississippi Valley State to finish cluster play at 1 p.m. today.

The Lady Lions won the first set against Alabama A&M 25-21, their first set win in SWAC play after three 3-0 road losses. Alabama A&M (3-16, 2-3) fired back, winning the next two sets 25-13 and 25-20, but UAPB fought off a match point in the fourth to win 26-24 and force a fifth set for the first time this season.

UAPB coach Gabrielle Floyd said the Lady Lions were excited to avoid elimination and get to the fifth.

"We definitely saw some heart and some hustle that we hadn't seen a lot of this season," Floyd said. "We're just really trying to grow from that point."

The Lady Lions led by as much as 8-5 in the fifth, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied to take the set 15-11 and win the match.

Zykia Jones led UAPB with 22 kills and 17 digs. Anaiah Jordan led the team in assists with 22, followed by Lyla Jones with 16.

Saldy Amparo Smith led A&M with 19 kills.

Floyd said the Lady Lions hustled well in their first home conference match.

"We had some great offense that match," Floyd said. "Defense was much, much better. Everybody's heart was in it, and we were just really going after it. You could see that we started to believe in ourselves, so I was really proud to see that. It's coming along. We're a young team, but we have some fight."

Jackson State (8-7, 4-1) swept the Lady Lions 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. The Lady Lions hung with the Lady Tigers for most of the first set before JSU pulled away late, finishing on a 3-0 run. JSU's momentum continued early in the second, but the Lady Lions recovered from an early 8-3 deficit to tie the set at 17. JSU never surrendered the lead and managed to pull away.

UAPB couldn't keep up with JSU in the third set as the Lady Tigers pulled away for their second sweep of the day, having previously swept Alcorn State. The Lady Lions managed to fight off four match points before JSU finished it with a kill by Alexis Williams.

Floyd said UAPB had trouble bouncing back from the five-set morning match.

"We may have been a little bit more tired than we thought," Floyd said. "The energy and everything was up initially, but we just gotta continue to be resilient."

Zykia Jones led UAPB with seven kills, while Jordan had nine assists. Camille Johnson led in digs with 10.

Williams led JSU with 14 kills.